Fresh US strikes near the Strait of Hormuz add to uncertainty for Gulf air travel
The latest disruption comes as the six-month-old US-Iran conflict enters another uncertain phase, with fresh US military strikes near the Strait of Hormuz raising concerns about regional security and the potential impact on air and sea transport.
For passengers flying from Dubai, Abu Dhabi or Sharjah, the situation remains fluid. Several flights are operating as scheduled, but others have been delayed or cancelled, making it important for travellers to check their specific flight number before leaving for the airport.
Before you travel: Check your airline’s website or app for the latest flight status and schedule updates.
The US has carried out its first military strikes against Iran in a month, targeting rocket launchers near the Strait of Hormuz and ending a lull in fighting. Iran has vowed retaliation and later said it fired missiles at US sites in Jordan.
The latest escalation came after US forces said Iran's Revolutionary Guard was preparing to launch rockets and sea mines into the strategic waterway, raising fresh concerns over shipping and wider regional security.
US Central Command, or CENTCOM, rejected an Iranian claim that the US strikes on forces involved in laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz amounted to an act of aggression.
CENTCOM said the US had taken “limited, precise action” against IRGC minelaying forces that posed an “imminent threat” in the waterway.
Flight status alert: Check your airline’s official website or app for the latest updates before travelling.
Emirates
Emirates has reported a mix of cancellations, scheduled services and delays from Dubai.
The airline's Dubai-Bahrain service EK837 is cancelled, while EK839 is scheduled to operate. Dubai-Kuwait service EK857 is also scheduled.
Several other Emirates services are experiencing delays, including:
EK717 Dubai-Nairobi
EK719 Dubai-Nairobi
EK031 Dubai-London Heathrow
EK193 Dubai-Lisbon
EK125 Dubai-Vienna
EK131 Dubai-Moscow
EK721 Dubai-Nairobi
Passengers are advised to check the latest updates through Emirates' official channels before travelling.
Etihad
Etihad's Abu Dhabi-Bahrain services include EY647, which has arrived, while EY641 is delayed and EY645 is scheduled to operate.
On the Abu Dhabi-Kuwait route, EY653 has departed late.
Etihad is also reporting a separate disruption affecting flight EY770 from Nairobi to Abu Dhabi on August 30. The service was delayed because of an unplanned strike by Nairobi airport authorities, which affected all airlines.
Passengers should therefore check their individual flight status before travelling, as schedules can change at short notice.
Air Arabia
Air Arabia has reported cancellations affecting flights from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.
Cancelled services include:
G9068 — Sharjah to Kuwait
G9124 — Sharjah to Kuwait
G9107 — Sharjah to Bahrain
3L020 — Abu Dhabi to Kuwait
flydubai
flydubai has reported delays and cancellations on some services.
FZ1847 from Dubai to Damascus is delayed, while FZ845 from Dubai to Riyadh is cancelled.
The airline is advising passengers departing Dubai to allow at least four hours before departure, in addition to completing online check-in where available and checking their flight status.
Other Dubai flights
Other Dubai flights
Several other Dubai departures are also affected, with cancellations and delays reported across multiple airlines.
SpiceJet: SG052 to Pune – cancelled; SG5023 to Mumbai – delayed; SG5158 to Jaipur – delayed; SG5156 to Amritsar – delayed
Kenya Airways: KQ311 to Nairobi – cancelled; KQ305 to Nairobi – delayed
Turkish Airlines: TK763 to Istanbul – delayed
Iraqi Airways: IA128 to Basra – delayed
Air India Express: IX748 to Kannur, IX612 to Tiruchirapally and IX530 to Thiruvananthapuram – delayed
Pakistan Airlines: PK212 to Islamabad – delayed
Flyadeal: F3 512 to Riyadh – delayed
Travellers should check their individual flight number rather than assuming that all services on a particular route are affected.
International carriers remain cautious about their Middle East operations, with several airlines continuing to suspend Dubai and regional services into September, October and beyond.
Air Canada: Dubai services remain suspended until mid-January 2027.
British Airways: Services to Dubai, Tel Aviv, Bahrain and Amman are suspended until October 25.
Singapore Airlines: Dubai services are suspended until October 24.
KLM: Services to Dubai, Riyadh and Dammam are suspended until September 6.
Philippine Airlines: Dubai services remain suspended until October 2.
Lufthansa and SWISS: Dubai services are suspended until September 13.
Turkish Airlines: Services to Abu Dhabi and Dubai have resumed, while flights to Iran remain suspended.
The different timelines show that airlines are taking route-by-route decisions rather than applying a single approach across the region.
The continuing regional security situation is prompting airlines to repeatedly review their schedules and operations.
The situation around the Strait of Hormuz is another factor for carriers operating across the Gulf. Restrictions on shipping and renewed military activity are adding to wider regional uncertainty.
That means a flight showing as scheduled can still be subject to an operational change, delay or cancellation.
For passengers, the most useful information is therefore not simply whether a particular route is operating, but whether their individual flight number is operating as planned.
For UAE passengers flying today, the safest approach is to treat the flight status as something to check immediately before setting off.
Travellers should:
Check their specific flight status before leaving home, even if it was previously confirmed.
Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if advised by the airline.
Allow four hours when flying from Dubai on flydubai, in line with the airline's guidance.
Complete online check-in where available.
Allow extra time for road traffic, check-in, security and immigration.
Keep contact details updated with the airline to receive disruption alerts.
Be prepared for last-minute delays, cancellations or schedule changes.
Follow official airline and airport channels for the latest updates.