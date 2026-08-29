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Flying from the UAE today? Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia, flydubai flight status and cancellations

UAE airlines are operating, but several Gulf routes remain affected by cancellations

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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UAE travellers urged to check flight status as Bahrain, Kuwait routes face cancellations amid regional tensions
UAE travellers urged to check flight status as Bahrain, Kuwait routes face cancellations amid regional tensions
James Martinez/Gulf News

The disruption comes as the war with Iran passes the six-month mark, with no breakthrough in sight.

While some restrictions in the Gulf have eased and airlines are moving towards restoring services, several international carriers continue to suspend flights to Dubai and other Middle East destinations well into the autumn.

For UAE travellers, the message remains the same: do not rely solely on a route being listed as scheduled. Check your specific flight number before leaving for the airport.

Before you travel: Check your airline’s website or app for the latest flight status and schedule updates.

War enters sixth month

The war with Iran passed its six-month mark on Friday, with diplomatic efforts yet to produce a breakthrough.

American diplomats and some family members have begun returning to US embassies in the Middle East, while Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain lifted restrictions during the week.

At sea, US Central Command said 82 commercial vessels had been redirected under the US blockade, adding another layer of uncertainty to regional transport and supply chains.

Diplomatically, Iran’s foreign minister said negotiations remain possible if Washington drops its pressure campaign.

The wider regional situation continues to be closely watched by airlines because of its potential impact on airspace, routes and operations across the Gulf.

Flight status alert: Check your airline’s official website or app for the latest updates before travelling.

UAE airlines

Emirates

Emirates continues to operate services from Dubai, although some flights remain affected.

For Dubai-Bahrain services, EK837 is cancelled, while EK839 is scheduled to operate.

On the Dubai-Kuwait route, EK857 is scheduled to operate.

Elsewhere, EK719 from Dubai to Nairobi is delayed.

Passengers are advised to check the latest updates through Emirates’ official channels before travelling.

Etihad

Etihad’s services between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain and Kuwait are mostly operating normally, with no major cancellations reported in the supplied update.

On Abu Dhabi-Bahrain:

  • EY647 arrived late

  • EY641 is scheduled to operate

  • EY643 is scheduled to operate

  • EY645 is scheduled to operate

On Abu Dhabi-Kuwait:

  • EY653 has departed

Passengers should nevertheless check their individual flight status before travelling, as schedules can change at short notice.

Air Arabia

Air Arabia has reported cancellations on several Gulf services.

The affected flights include:

  • G9068 – Sharjah to Kuwait

  • G9124 – Sharjah to Kuwait

  • G9107 – Sharjah to Bahrain

  • 3L020 – Abu Dhabi to Kuwait

Travellers booked on these services should check their individual booking and flight status before travelling to the airport.

flydubai

flydubai is also reporting delays.

FZ739 from Dubai to Ashgabat is delayed, while the supplied update also lists FZ1449 from Dubai to Salzburg.

The airline advises passengers departing Dubai to allow at least four hours before departure, complete online check-in where available and check their flight status before travelling.

Other Dubai flights

Several other services listed in the update are also affected.

These include:

  • SG052 – SpiceJet, Dubai to Pune

  • IX196 – Air India Express, Dubai to Jaipur

  • IX748 – Air India Express, Dubai to Kannur

  • SG5016 – SpiceJet, Dubai to New Delhi

  • SG5023 – SpiceJet, Dubai to Mumbai

  • SG5158 – SpiceJet, Dubai to Jaipur

  • SG5153 – SpiceJet, Dubai to Kozhikode

  • SG5117 – SpiceJet, Dubai to Kochi

Travellers should check their individual flight number rather than assuming that all services on a particular route are affected.

Other flights

Several other flights listed at Dubai International Airport have also been delayed or cancelled.

  • KQ311 – Dubai to Nairobi: cancelled

  • SG5156 – Dubai to Amritsar: cancelled

  • SG5023 – Dubai to Mumbai: delayed

  • WY604 – Dubai to Muscat: delayed

  • PK284 – Dubai to Peshawar: delayed

  • IX748 – Dubai to Kannur: delayed

International advisories

Several international carriers continue to suspend or restrict Middle East services, with some cancellations extending into October and beyond:

  • Lufthansa Group: Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and ITA Airways have suspensions affecting multiple Middle East destinations through October 24.

  • British Airways: Services to Dubai, Tel Aviv, Bahrain and Amman are suspended until October 25, with reduced frequencies planned when services resume.

  • Singapore Airlines: Dubai flights remain suspended until October 24.

  • Cathay Pacific: Dubai services are suspended until October 25, while Riyadh flights remain suspended until October 26.

  • Wizz Air: Dubai and Abu Dhabi services from mainland Europe are suspended until October 24. Flights to Amman are suspended until September 21.

  • Air Canada: Dubai and Tel Aviv services remain cancelled until mid-January 2027.

  • KLM: Flights to Dubai, Riyadh and Dammam are suspended until October 24. The airline resumed Tel Aviv services on August 25.

  • Finnair: Dubai flights remain suspended until March 27, 2027.

  • Air France: The airline is moving towards resuming its Middle East services and has resumed flights to Dubai and Riyadh. Beirut flights are suspended until September 1.

Why flights change

The continuing regional security situation remains the key factor behind airlines reviewing their schedules and operations.

The situation around the Strait of Hormuz is another concern for carriers operating across the Gulf, with restrictions on shipping adding to wider regional uncertainty.

This means a flight that appears scheduled can still be subject to an operational change, including a delay or cancellation, depending on developments.

For passengers, that makes the individual flight status more important than simply checking whether a route is operating.

DXB gets busier

There is another factor UAE travellers need to consider: Dubai’s airports are getting busier as the post-summer travel rush gathers pace.

Dubai authorities are increasing operational readiness across airport platforms and checkpoints as residents and visitors return from their summer holidays.

That means passengers should factor in additional time not only for their flight but also for the journey to the airport, check-in, security and immigration.

For passengers flying with flydubai, the airline is specifically advising travellers departing Dubai to allow at least four hours before departure.

What travellers should do

For UAE passengers flying today, the simplest precaution is to check the status of the specific flight number before leaving home.

Travellers should:

  • Check their flight status immediately before travelling, even if it was previously confirmed.

  • Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if their airline advises it.

  • Allow four hours when flying from Dubai with flydubai, in line with the airline’s guidance.

  • Complete online check-in where available.

  • Allow additional time for road traffic, check-in, security and immigration.

  • Keep their contact details updated with the airline so they can receive disruption alerts.

  • Be prepared for last-minute changes, including delays, cancellations and schedule changes.

  • Follow official airline and airport channels for the latest information.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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Emirates airlineEtihad AirwaysAir Arabia

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