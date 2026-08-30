Flying from UAE today? Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia and flydubai flight updates

Iran's new leadership appears prepared for a prolonged confrontation with the US as Tehran maintains its grip on the Strait of Hormuz. Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said the waterway would not reopen until Washington fulfils commitments under a June memorandum of understanding, state media reported. Meanwhile, US Central Command said its forces have redirected 82 commercial vessels, disabled three and boarded two to ensure compliance. Follow all the latest developments on the US-Iran conflict here: