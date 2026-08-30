Flying from UAE today? Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia and flydubai flight updates

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight before leaving for the airport
Dubai: Flight operations across the UAE remain active, but passengers travelling today could still face delays and cancellations on some Gulf and international routes as airlines continue to navigate regional security concerns.
Emirates, Etihad Airways, Air Arabia and flydubai are running services from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, with some flights affected.
Passengers are advised to check the status of their individual flight before leaving for the airport, even if their service was previously confirmed as scheduled.
Iran's new leadership appears prepared for a prolonged confrontation with the US as Tehran maintains its grip on the Strait of Hormuz. Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said the waterway would not reopen until Washington fulfils commitments under a June memorandum of understanding, state media reported. Meanwhile, US Central Command said its forces have redirected 82 commercial vessels, disabled three and boarded two to ensure compliance. Follow all the latest developments on the US-Iran conflict here:
Emirates continues to operate services from Dubai, although some flights remain affected.
Dubai–Bahrain: EK837 cancelled; EK839 scheduled to operate
Dubai–Kuwait: EK857 scheduled to operate
Passengers should check the latest flight information through Emirates' official channels before travelling to Dubai International Airport.
Etihad Airways' services between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain and Kuwait are mostly operating normally, according to the latest update.
Abu Dhabi–Bahrain: EY647 arrived late; EY645 scheduled to operate
Abu Dhabi–Kuwait: EY653 scheduled to operate
Passengers should check their individual flight status before heading to Abu Dhabi airport.
Air Arabia has reported cancellations affecting several Gulf services, including:
G9068 – Sharjah to Kuwait
G9124 – Sharjah to Kuwait
G9107 – Sharjah to Bahrain
3L020 – Abu Dhabi to Kuwait
Passengers booked on these services should check directly with the airline for the latest information and any rebooking arrangements.
flydubai is also reporting delays on several services, including:
FZ1289 – Dubai to Mombasa
FZ1745 – Dubai to Salzburg
FZ1211 – Dubai to Tel Aviv
FZ719 – Dubai to Dubrovnik
Travellers should check the status of their flight before travelling to Dubai International Airport.
Several international airlines continue to suspend or restrict services to destinations in the Middle East, with some measures extending into October and beyond.
Lufthansa Group: Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and ITA Airways have suspensions affecting multiple Middle East destinations through October 24.
British Airways: Services to Dubai, Tel Aviv, Bahrain and Amman are suspended until October 25, with reduced frequencies planned when services resume.
Singapore Airlines: Flights to Dubai remain suspended until October 24.
Cathay Pacific: Services to Dubai are suspended until October 25, while flights to Riyadh remain suspended until October 26.
Wizz Air: Services to Dubai and Abu Dhabi from mainland Europe are suspended until October 24. Flights to Amman are suspended until September 21.
Air Canada: Services to Dubai and Tel Aviv remain cancelled until mid-January 2027.
KLM: Flights to Dubai, Riyadh and Dammam are suspended until October 24. The airline resumed services to Tel Aviv on August 25.
Finnair: Flights to Dubai remain suspended until March 27, 2027.
Air France: Moving towards resuming its Middle East services and has resumed flights to Dubai and Riyadh. Flights to Beirut remain suspended until September 1.
Passengers travelling from the UAE should check their specific flight number immediately before leaving for the airport. Even if a flight was previously showing as scheduled, operational conditions can change and airlines may make last-minute adjustments.
Travellers should:
Check their flight status immediately before setting out
Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if advised by their airline
Allow four hours when flying from Dubai with flydubai, in line with the airline's guidance
Complete online check-in where available
Allow additional time for road traffic, check-in, security and immigration
Keep their contact details updated with the airline to receive disruption alerts
Be prepared for last-minute delays, cancellations or schedule changes
Follow their airline and airport's official channels for the latest operational updates
While flight operations across the UAE have largely returned to normal, some routes remain disrupted. If you are flying today, the most important step is to check your individual flight status before leaving home and again before heading to the airport.