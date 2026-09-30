UAE petrol, diesel prices for October 2026 announced

Here's how much it will cost to tank up your vehicle next month
Abu Dhabi/Dubai: The UAE Fuel Price Committee on Wednesday announced petrol and diesel prices for October 2026, with all fuel categories set to increase from October 1.
Super 98: Dh4.40 a litre, up from Dh3.80 in September — 15.8% increase
Special 95: Dh4.28 a litre, up from Dh3.69 — 16% increase
E-Plus 91: Dh4.21 a litre, up from Dh3.61 — 16.6% increase
Diesel: Dh4.80 a litre, up from Dh4.30 — 11.6% increase
The UAE Fuel Price Committee reviews and adjusts retail fuel prices at the close of each month, in line with prevailing trends in global energy markets.