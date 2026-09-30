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UAE petrol, diesel prices for October 2026 announced

Here's how much it will cost to tank up your vehicle next month

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The UAE Fuel Price Committee reviews and adjusts retail fuel prices at the close of each month
The UAE Fuel Price Committee reviews and adjusts retail fuel prices at the close of each month
AFP

Abu Dhabi/Dubai: The UAE Fuel Price Committee on Wednesday announced petrol and diesel prices for October 2026, with all fuel categories set to increase from October 1.

UAE fuel prices for October

Super 98: Dh4.40 a litre, up from Dh3.80 in September — 15.8% increase

Special 95: Dh4.28 a litre, up from Dh3.69 — 16% increase

E-Plus 91: Dh4.21 a litre, up from Dh3.61 — 16.6% increase

Diesel: Dh4.80 a litre, up from Dh4.30 — 11.6% increase

The UAE Fuel Price Committee reviews and adjusts retail fuel prices at the close of each month, in line with prevailing trends in global energy markets.

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Fuel prices

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