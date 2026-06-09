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Etihad doubles flights on new route within months of launch

Etihad doubles flights on fast-growing route from July 15

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Etihad doubles flights on new route within months of launch
Etihad

Dubai: Etihad Airways will double flights between Abu Dhabi and Kabul from July 15, 2026, adding a second daily service in each direction after demand on the route exceeded expectations.

The airline launched Kabul flights in March with four weekly services. The route has grown quickly, supported by travellers flying between Afghanistan and the UAE, along with passengers using Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport to connect onward to Europe and other destinations.

The expanded schedule will give passengers more choice over departure times for family visits, business trips and onward travel.

Second daily flight added

The Abu Dhabi to Kabul route is operated by Airbus A320 aircraft, with eight Business Class seats and 150 Economy seats.

From July 15, Etihad will operate two daily flights from Abu Dhabi to Kabul and two daily return services from Kabul to Abu Dhabi.

The first daily service, EY312, will leave Abu Dhabi at 9.55am and arrive in Kabul at 1.25pm. The return flight, EY313, will depart Kabul at 3.10pm and land in Abu Dhabi at 6pm.

The second daily service, EY310, will leave Abu Dhabi at 2.45pm and arrive in Kabul at 6.15pm. The return flight, EY311, will depart Kabul at 7.20pm and arrive in Abu Dhabi at 10.10pm.

Demand from Afghan community

The UAE is home to one of the Gulf’s largest Afghan communities, making reliable air connectivity important for residents travelling between the two countries.

The route also supports business and trade links, with Abu Dhabi acting as a connecting hub for passengers travelling beyond the UAE.

Arik De, Etihad’s Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, said the airline had seen strong demand since the route opened.

“The response to our Kabul launch has been exceptional. Demand has remained strong from day one, and moving to double-daily is a direct reflection of what our guests have been telling us with their bookings,” he said.

Abu Dhabi hub gains more traffic

Etihad said the frequency increase is part of its network strategy, allowing the airline to respond quickly where demand is building.

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“This rapid expansion is another example of the strategic approach we take to network development, allowing us to respond quickly to the wishes of our guests, and strengthening Abu Dhabi’s role as an important gateway connecting regional markets with our global network,” De said.

The second daily Kabul service marks the route’s second frequency increase since flights began in March, pointing to stronger-than-expected demand within four months of launch.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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