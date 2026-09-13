Pakistan offers Rs100-a-litre petrol relief for bikes, small cars: Who qualifies?

The targeted subsidy will cover motorcycles, rickshaws, Qingqis and other two- and three-wheelers, as well as cars with engines of up to 800cc, according to reports in Dawn and Geo News.

The relief comes as petrol in Pakistan has climbed to Rs375.82 per litre and high-speed diesel to Rs403.32 per litre following the latest increase announced on Friday.

That means the maximum monthly relief would amount to Rs2,000 for eligible two- and three-wheelers and Rs3,000 for qualifying small cars if their full quotas are used.

“The government is fully aware of the burden being placed on the public due to the increase in oil prices,” Shehbaz was quoted as saying in a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Petrol, which was around Rs266 per litre in the first week of March, reached a peak of Rs458.41 on April 3, while diesel climbed from around Rs281 to a peak of Rs520.35 on the same date.

The Strait of Hormuz has been severely affected by the US-Iran conflict, while growing Houthi threats around Bab Al Mandab have raised concerns about another key route increasingly used for Saudi oil exports.

Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline has also been shut following an aerial attack, with oil buyers and traders warning that prolonged disruption could remove as much as 4 per cent of global supply, Dawn reported.

The International Energy Agency has warned that global oil supply and demand could fall more sharply than previously expected this year as the continuing Iran conflict delays the restoration of normal Middle East energy flows.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.