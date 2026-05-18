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Pakistan lifts early market closure rules imposed during Iran war

Restrictions introduced on April 6 as Pakistan grappled with soaring fuel prices

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Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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Women shop for bangles at a store in Lahore on March 17, 2026. Under the new decision, shops, departmental stores, bazaars, markets and shopping malls can now operate without restrictions on business hours throughout the week.
Women shop for bangles at a store in Lahore on March 17, 2026. Under the new decision, shops, departmental stores, bazaars, markets and shopping malls can now operate without restrictions on business hours throughout the week.
AFP

Dubai: Pakistan has lifted nationwide restrictions on business closing hours that were introduced last month as part of emergency energy-saving measures during the Middle East crisis and the US-Iran war.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday approved an exemption allowing commercial centres across the country to remain open without the previously imposed closing-time restrictions until May 31, according to a Cabinet Division notification reported by Geo News and Dawn.

Under the new decision, shops, departmental stores, bazaars, markets and shopping malls can now operate without restrictions on business hours throughout the week.

The exemption also covers bakeries, tandoors, grocery stores, restaurants and other food outlets, which had earlier been required to shut earlier under the government’s energy conservation plan.

The restrictions were introduced on April 6 as Pakistan grappled with soaring fuel prices linked to the conflict in the Middle East and disruption fears surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.

At the time, the federal government ordered markets across most of the country to close by 8pm, while wedding halls, restaurants and eateries were directed to shut by 10pm as part of broader austerity and fuel-saving measures.

Days later, the Sindh government imposed similar restrictions in Karachi and other divisional headquarters, requiring most shops and shopping malls to close by 9pm.

Essential services

However, essential services such as pharmacies, clinics, hospitals, fuel stations, milk shops and standalone tandoors were exempted.

The measures soon triggered protests and complaints from traders, shopping mall operators and business associations, who argued the restrictions were hurting economic activity.

Punjab became the first province to ease the curbs earlier this month after appeals from traders and the public. The provincial government announced temporary relaxation of business-hour restrictions until June 1.

Soon afterward, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan also rolled back or relaxed the restrictions.

The latest federal notification now effectively restores normal operating hours nationwide, signalling easing concerns over immediate fuel conservation pressures despite continuing uncertainty in the Middle East.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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