Pakistan lifts early market closure rules imposed during Iran war

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday approved an exemption allowing commercial centres across the country to remain open without the previously imposed closing-time restrictions until May 31, according to a Cabinet Division notification reported by Geo News and Dawn.

At the time, the federal government ordered markets across most of the country to close by 8pm, while wedding halls, restaurants and eateries were directed to shut by 10pm as part of broader austerity and fuel-saving measures.

Punjab became the first province to ease the curbs earlier this month after appeals from traders and the public. The provincial government announced temporary relaxation of business-hour restrictions until June 1.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.