Pakistan orders cybercrime probe into Cambridge exam paper leak

Dubai: Pakistan’s interior ministry has ordered a cybercrime investigation into the alleged leak of Cambridge examination papers, as outrage grows among students and parents over repeated breaches during the ongoing exam session, according to reports by Dawn and Geo News.

The ministry on Thursday directed the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) to investigate the matter in coordination with Cambridge International Education (CIE), following claims that multiple Mathematics papers had been leaked before the exams.

The move came during a high-level meeting chaired by Interior Secretary Muhammad Khurram Agha at the Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control. The meeting was attended by Federal Education Secretary Nadeem Mahbub, NCCIA Director General Syed Khurram Ali, representatives from Cambridge International Education (CIE), the British Council, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other stakeholders.

The development follows CIE’s confirmation on Wednesday that an AS-Level Mathematics paper held earlier this week had been leaked. Cambridge also announced the postponement of another Mathematics paper scheduled for Friday, marking the second confirmed paper breach during the current examination cycle.

The British deputy high commissioner reportedly told the meeting that the incident appeared to involve “theft rather than an actual paper leak”, while Cambridge representatives insisted the organisation maintained strict standards to safeguard the integrity and transparency of its examinations.

The interior secretary described the situation as a matter of serious concern and directed the NCCIA to conduct a thorough investigation in coordination with Cambridge. He also stressed the need for strict implementation of decisions taken during the meeting and timely sharing of findings to maintain transparency and public confidence.

The latest controversy comes weeks after Cambridge confirmed that an AS-Level Mathematics paper conducted on April 29 had also been leaked. Following an internal investigation, the examination body acknowledged the claims were credible and scheduled a replacement exam for June 9.

In its latest statement, Cambridge admitted that one of its Mathematics papers had been “shared prematurely against strict regulations” and said investigations were ongoing to determine the extent of the breach and the next course of action.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.