Sharjah toddler's death: Parents of neighbouring girls secure bail after tragedy

Two minor girls involved in Pakistani toddler’s death under Child Protection Department
Sharjah: The parents of the two girls allegedly involved in the death of a Pakistani toddler from a Sharjah building staircase window have been released on bail, while the girls remain under the care of the Child Protection Department as investigations continue, Gulf News can confirm.
The latest development comes days after two-year-old Mohammad Arshman died after allegedly being thrown from a third-floor staircase window.
The shocking incident reportedly involved two young girl neighbours, believed to be around 10 years old, in their residential building in Sharjah.
Both girls’ parents had been taken into custody as part of the investigation into the incident. Legal experts said the move was in line with UAE laws governing the responsibility of parents for the actions of underage children.
Advocate Preeta Sriram Madav, who provided initial legal advice to the families, said authorities had taken the parents into custody because the children involved are below the age of 11.
Under UAE law, she said, parents of underage children are also held responsible for their actions.
When Gulf News visited the building again on Tuesday, residents confirmed that one of the fathers had visited the building on Monday night and had temporarily moved out.
The other family, who has a son as well, has not returned at all, they said. Sources familiar with the case said the boy was not taken into custody. During the period when his parents were being investigated, he was reportedly cared for by his grandmother, uncle and aunt.
Residents said the atmosphere in the building remains sombre, with many still struggling to process what happened.
The death of the toddler has left a deep emotional impact not only on his family but also on the families of the girls and the wider community.
Many residents continue to discuss the tragedy in disbelief. Community members have been unable to fathom how events unfolded and expressed sympathy for all those affected.
“There is mental trauma for everyone involved: the parents of the little boy, the girls, and their families,” said one of them.
The incident has also raised difficult questions about child supervision, safety and accountability.
Advocate Preeta said the tragedy should also serve as a reminder for parents to remain vigilant and closely involved in their children’s lives.
“The case also highlights the need for parents to remain vigilant and pay close attention to their children’s safety and upbringing,” she said.
The boy’s father, Sajjad Hussein, a Pakistani construction employee who had spent nearly two decades building a life in the UAE, earlier told Gulf News the child’s mother had stepped inside the apartment for barely a minute when the incident occurred.
The grieving father said his son, Mohammad Arshman, was born after five years of marriage and described him as the centre of the family’s life. He added that the couple also have a two-month-old daughter.
Hussein said he had watched the CCTV footage.
“One girl stood by the staircase door while the other called my son with her hand, like a mother calling a child to come closer,” he said. “My son trusted them and hurried towards her. One girl held the door shut while the other caught him near the staircase window.”
According to the father, the child was then thrown from the staircase window on the third floor, falling nearly 14 metres to the ground.