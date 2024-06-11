Cairo: Kuwaiti police have apprehended 10 suspects in connection with the leak of a crucial high school exam paper last week.

The suspects were four employees from the Ministry of Education and six individuals managing social media accounts.

The Interior Ministry of the country said: “Upon the occurrence of the leak cases, relevant agencies within the Interior Ministry, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, launched search and investigation operations.” Subsequently, the police gathered information leading to the arrest of all 10 suspects.

Last week, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Education cancelled the Islamic education exam after its questions and answers spread on social media, indicating a likely leak.

The ministry rescheduled a new test for the subject. In recent years, Kuwait has witnessed several exam leaks, with perpetrators facing penalties in different cases.

Just last month, a Kuwaiti court sentenced three individuals, including an expatriate, to five years in prison each for their involvement in a high school examination leak.

Two Kuwaiti citizens were convicted of participating in the leak through WhatsApp groups in exchange for money, while an Egyptian expatriate, tried in absentia, received the same sentence.

In December, another Kuwaiti court issued various prison terms to four individuals in a similar case. The Criminal Court sentenced a Kuwaiti man and woman to 10 and seven years in prison, respectively.