Droughts, floods, extreme heat: Is the world heading for a ‘super’ El Nino?

The United Nations said on Tuesday there is now an 80 per cent chance that El Nino will develop between June and August , raising concerns about a fresh wave of weather disruptions around the globe.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said forecasts from its global network indicate a pronounced shift toward El Nino conditions, with the probability rising to more than 90 per cent by November. Most forecast models suggest the event is likely to be at least moderate in strength and could become strong.

El Nino is a naturally occurring climate pattern that develops when surface waters in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean become unusually warm. The phenomenon typically occurs every two to seven years and lasts between nine and 12 months, altering rainfall, wind and temperature patterns far beyond the Pacific.

What has caught scientists’ attention this year is not just the likelihood of El Nino’s return but the amount of heat already building beneath the ocean surface.

The BBC reported that data from satellites, ocean buoys and floating sensors show a vast reservoir of unusually warm water moving eastward beneath the Pacific. In some locations, temperatures more than 6 degrees Celsius above average have been recorded hundreds of metres below the surface.

Professor Adam Scaife of the UK Met Office was quoted by the broadcaster as saying scientists are highly confident that a major event is developing and that it could even challenge historical records.

The WMO stresses that climate change does not necessarily increase the frequency of El Nino events, but it can amplify their impacts. Warmer oceans and a warmer atmosphere provide more energy and moisture, increasing the potential for extreme weather.

The WMO said forecasts point to below-normal rainfall during the crucial June-to-September rainy season in parts of the Greater Horn of Africa. South Asia could see below-average monsoon rainfall, while Central America may experience warmer and drier conditions.

For now, scientists caution that several months remain before the event reaches its peak, typically around the end of the year. Wind patterns over the Pacific remain a critical wildcard, making it difficult to determine whether this El Nino will ultimately become a record-breaker.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.