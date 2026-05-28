Think it’s hot now? UN warns next five years could shatter heat records

An entire year or more above the 1.5 degree mark "means a whole range of extreme weather events, probably many so hot/wet/dry that it exceeds anything we've experienced in the past and thus crucially, anything our city planning, agriculture etc. has anticipated," Imperial College of London climate scientist Friederike Otto, who wasn't part of the report, said in an email. "This will mean many people will lose their lives, we are in for a lot of food price shocks, and more intense wildfires."