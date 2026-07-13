Diamond trade rose 16.2% as Dubai handled a record 359.5 million carats
Dubai: Dubai’s diamond trade reached an all-time high of $41.7 billion in 2025, surpassing a record that had stood since 2011 as both the value and physical volume of trade climbed to new peaks.
The emirate handled 359.5 million carats across all diamond categories during the year, an increase of 42.5% from 2024, according to data from Dubai Customs released by DMCC.
It was the first time Dubai recorded its highest annual diamond trade in both value and volume during the same year.
The previous value record of $40.9 billion was set in 2011.
Total diamond trade rose 16.2% from $35.8 billion in 2024, adding $5.8 billion within a year.
Growth has also been substantial over a longer period. Diamond trade through Dubai has increased 139% in value and doubled in volume since 2020.
Trade value has risen 63% over the past decade, while physical volumes have increased 44%.
“Dubai’s latest diamond trade figures demonstrate the success of a long-term strategy to build the world’s most connected, transparent, and efficient precious stones ecosystem," said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC. "Since the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, we have seen trade through Dubai double in physical volume and grow by almost 140% in value.”
Natural diamonds generated $39.9 billion in trade during 2025, accounting for 95.8% of the total value.
Dubai traded 205.2 million carats of natural rough diamonds, the second-highest annual volume on record and about 34% more than in 2024.
Natural polished diamond trade reached $18.7 billion, rising nearly 25% from the previous year.
The value of natural polished diamonds traded through Dubai has increased 246% since 2020, while the average value per carat has risen by about eight to nine times.
Bin Sulayem said, “For natural polished diamonds alone, value has grown by 246%. We are the partner of choice for producers, manufacturers, traders, and retailers across the global industry.”
He added, “Through world-class infrastructure, regulatory certainty, access to finance, and one of the world’s most sophisticated ecosystems for precious stones, we will continue to provide the platform the industry needs to grow.”
Dubai’s wider precious stones market also expanded during the year, with coloured gemstone trade reaching a record $1.1 billion.
The category grew 48% from 2024, supported by a 68.8% increase in imports and a 33.5% rise in re-exports.
Synthetic and industrial diamonds accounted for about 39% of the total volume of diamond carats traded, reflecting the broader range of products moving through Dubai.
DMCC operates the Dubai Diamond Exchange, the region’s largest diamond tender facility, supported by services covering secure logistics, customs, finance, grading and specialised infrastructure.