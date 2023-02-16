The figures are further evidence of the rapid rise of Dubai as the world’s leading hub for rough and polished diamonds. The UAE has witnessed soaring growth in the sector over the past three years, with rough diamond trade rising by a total value of 72 per cent and polished by 50 per cent, representing a combined increase of 64 per cent.

“We could not have chosen a better moment to reveal these figures, which are further proof of Dubai’s monumental rise in the diamonds trade. DMCC is growing and maturing fast, and it goes without saying that we want to replicate our success with diamonds to other precious stones and commodities,” said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO, DMCC. “The coloured gemstone industry is very interesting given the strong growing global demand and we want to firmly position Dubai centrally in that trajectory. We have seen this first hand with the number of emerald, ruby and sapphire tenders held at our Dubai Diamond Exchange. DMCC has a proven track record of boosting commodities trade from nearly zero to multi-billion dollar figures, and as such, I am confident that the future of the coloured gemstones industry is in, and through, Dubai.”