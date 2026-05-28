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Italy issues highest heat warning ahead of major heatwave

Authorities open cooled public spaces, enforce rest breaks to curb heat risks

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WAM
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Most parts of Italy have already experienced sunny skies and a significant rise in temperatures well above seasonal averages over the past few days.
Most parts of Italy have already experienced sunny skies and a significant rise in temperatures well above seasonal averages over the past few days.
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ROME: The Italian Ministry of Health has issued its highest "red" alert warning as a major heatwave prepares to strike the country, covering four major cities: Rome, Florence, Bologna, and Turin. Temperatures are projected to surpass 30°C in several regions on Thursday.

The red alert indicates that the entire population, including healthy individuals, could face health risks due to the unusually high temperatures for this early in the year.

Most parts of Italy have already experienced sunny skies and a significant rise in temperatures well above seasonal averages over the past few days.

In response, Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri has signed a decree outlining precautionary measures to mitigate heat risks and prevent wildfires.

The directives include opening major public facilities equipped with cooling systems to citizens during peak warning periods.

Additionally, employers in the construction and agricultural sectors must provide mandatory afternoon rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas, ensuring adequate ventilation and cooling resources for workers.

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