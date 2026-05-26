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Sydney light show called off after malfunctioning drones crash into water

Company behind drone performance blamed a change in radio frequency for the disaster

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AFP
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A show featuring dozens of drones in Sydney was called off after the gadgets malfunctioned and fell into the water.
A show featuring dozens of drones in Sydney was called off after the gadgets malfunctioned and fell into the water.
AFP

Sydney: A show featuring dozens of drones in dazzling displays above Sydney’s Darling Harbour has been called off, organisers said Tuesday, after the flying gadgets malfunctioned and fell into the water.

Vivid Sydney takes place every year and features drones, fireworks and art shows across the Australian city’s central business district.

But a nightly drone show went terribly wrong on Monday evening as the airborne objects glitched out and plunged into the harbour.

“Are they meant to do that?” an onlooker asks in one video shared by local news.

“I don’t think so,” someone replies.

SkyMagic - the company behind the drone performance - blamed a change in radio frequency for the disaster that saw 89 of the devices fall into Cockle Bay.

And organisers told AFP that “unforeseen technical difficulties” had forced them to call off performances planned for Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We apologise for the disappointment and inconvenience caused to attendees.”

No one was hurt and no drones fell outside of a “designated exclusion zone”, organisers said.

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