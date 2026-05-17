Mob torches 100 homes in Sindh over free-will marriage

Bride’s father alleges minor daughter was abducted and illegally married
Dubai: More than 100 houses were set ablaze in Pakistan’s Sindh province after a violent mob attack triggered by a dispute over a free-will marriage between two people from different communities, according to media reports.
The attack took place in Jacobabad district, where armed men allegedly stormed a village belonging to the Buriro community, opening fire and torching homes, forcing terrified residents to flee as flames engulfed entire neighbourhoods.
Families said they were left homeless overnight, with years of savings and belongings reduced to ashes.
According to The News and Geo News, the violence erupted after Sidra of the Channa community married Muhammad Hassan Buriro in a court marriage in Hyderabad on May 4.
In a video statement released after the incident, the couple said they had married by choice and appealed to the government for protection and justice, claiming they had faced threats and allegations following the marriage.
Residents alleged that nearly 400 armed men attacked the village.
Speaking to Geo News, the groom’s father, Malhar Buriro, questioned why an entire community was being punished over the marriage.
“Hundreds of armed men attacked and burned down homes while villagers could do nothing because of the heavy gunfire,” he said.
Police said a case had been registered against 32 suspects under Pakistan’s Anti-Terrorism Act. Five people have so far been arrested, while raids are underway to apprehend the remaining accused.
Those named in the FIR include Mohsin Ali Channa, Saddam Hussain Channa, Abdullah Channa, Muhammad Rafiq Bhatti, Jehangir, Munir Ahmed and Kaleemullah Brohi.
Senior Superintendent of Police Faizan Ali confirmed that investigations were continuing and security had been tightened in the area.
The case has, however, taken a more complicated turn after the bride’s family claimed the girl was underage.
In a separate video statement, the girl’s father alleged that his 14-year-old daughter had been married in violation of the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act. He also accused the suspects of abducting both his 14-year-old and four-year-old daughters.
He claimed that despite filing a police complaint, both girls had not yet been recovered.
The allegations have intensified tensions in the region, where tribal and community disputes have historically triggered violent reprisals.
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took serious notice of the incident, describing the burning of more than 100 homes as an “inhuman and intolerable act.”
He directed police and local authorities to provide immediate relief and protection to affected families and ordered a detailed investigation into who orchestrated the attack.
“No one can be allowed to play with the lives and property of innocent people,” the chief minister said, warning that all those responsible would be brought to justice.
The incident has once again drawn attention to the dangers of tribal violence and honour-related disputes in parts of rural Pakistan, where marriages by choice can still provoke deadly retaliation and mass punishment.