Mob torches 100 homes in Sindh over free-will marriage

Dubai: More than 100 houses were set ablaze in Pakistan’s Sindh province after a violent mob attack triggered by a dispute over a free-will marriage between two people from different communities, according to media reports.

In a video statement released after the incident, the couple said they had married by choice and appealed to the government for protection and justice, claiming they had faced threats and allegations following the marriage.

Police said a case had been registered against 32 suspects under Pakistan’s Anti-Terrorism Act. Five people have so far been arrested, while raids are underway to apprehend the remaining accused.

In a separate video statement, the girl’s father alleged that his 14-year-old daughter had been married in violation of the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act. He also accused the suspects of abducting both his 14-year-old and four-year-old daughters.

“No one can be allowed to play with the lives and property of innocent people,” the chief minister said, warning that all those responsible would be brought to justice.

The incident has once again drawn attention to the dangers of tribal violence and honour-related disputes in parts of rural Pakistan, where marriages by choice can still provoke deadly retaliation and mass punishment.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.