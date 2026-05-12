GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Pakistan

Pakistan suicide bombing kills nine: police

Blast comes days after another suicide attack saw a car bomb kill 15

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Pakistan suicide bombing kills nine: police

A suicide bomber in a three-wheel vehicle laden with explosives killed at least nine people and wounded 34 others in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, police said.

"According to the initial reports, the suspected suicide attacker approached the two traffic police officers stationed at the checkpoint before blowing himself up," senior police official Muhammad Sajjad Khan told AFP.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The blast comes days after another suicide attack saw a car bomb detonate at a checkpoint in Bannu before militants opened fire on police, killing at least 15 people.

Pakistan's foreign ministry summoned the top Afghan diplomat in the country on Monday after concluding that Saturday's attack was "masterminded by terrorists residing in Afghanistan".

Afghanistan's Taliban government has repeatedly denied Pakistan's accusations that Afghan territory was a safe harbour for militants.

The frosty relationship between the neighbouring countries has spiralled into deadly armed conflict in recent months, including Pakistani airstrikes on cities in Afghanistan.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Militants detonated a car bomb at a checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan and opened fire on police, killing at least 15 and wounding three, officials said on Sunday. 

At least 15 dead, 3 injured in Pakistan car bomb attack

2m read
Suicide car bombing and gunfire spark deadly clash at Bannu police post

Gunmen, suicide bomber kill 3 in Pakistan attack

1m read
Injured being treat after Pakistani strike in Afghanistan (Photo/X/@FitratHamd)

Taliban accuses Pakistan of strikes: 4 killed

2m read
Afghan govt says 'around 400' dead in Pakistani strike

Afghan govt says 'around 400' dead in Pakistani strike

3m read