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Pakistan slashes fuel prices as Middle East tensions ease

PM Shehbaz Sharif announces fuel price cuts amid signs of Middle East de-escalation

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Islamabad offers fuel relief as regional war fears give way to peace talks
Islamabad offers fuel relief as regional war fears give way to peace talks

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a reduction in fuel prices, saying the country is offering relief to the public as regional tensions ease.

Addressing the nation, PM Sharif said petrol prices have been reduced by 12 rupees per litre and diesel by 135 rupees per litre, with continued subsidies for motorcycles, public transport and goods vehicles.

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He added that “there is no talk of war in the Gulf now,” suggesting that discussions in the region are shifting towards peace rather than escalation.

The comments come amid broader Middle East developments and ongoing diplomatic activity involving multiple regional and international stakeholders.

Key highlights

  • Petrol price reduced by 12 rupees per litre for public relief

  • Diesel price cut by 135 rupees per litre

  • Petrol now priced at below 366 rupees per litre (down from 378)

  • Diesel reduced to below 385 rupees per litre (from 520)

  • Subsidies continue for motorcycles, public transport and goods vehicles

Related Topics:
PakistanFuel pricesUS-Israel-Iran war

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