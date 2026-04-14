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US, Iran discuss 'another round' of direct talks before current ceasefire expires

New US-Iran talks sought to shield region, energy markets from fresh unrest

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News and Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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US Vice President JD Vance (L) speaks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ahead of their meeting on Iran amid the US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad. File photo taken on April 11, 2026.
US Vice President JD Vance (L) speaks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ahead of their meeting on Iran amid the US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad. File photo taken on April 11, 2026.
AFP

The United States and Iran are in active discussions about holding another round of face-to-face negotiations aimed at securing a longer-term ceasefire and preventing renewed conflict after recent talks in Pakistan ended without a deal, Bloomberg reported, citing "people familiar with the matter".

The proposal under discussion focuses on scheduling a follow-up meeting before the current temporary ceasefire — brokered earlier in April — expires later this month.

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Both sides have signalled they want to keep diplomatic channels open even after the latest round in Islamabad, Pakistan, failed to produce a comprehensive agreement.

Possible venue: Islamabad

Islamabad has been suggested as one of the possible venues for this next round of negotiations, highlighting Pakistan’s role as a key mediator between Washington and Tehran amid the ongoing tension.

Pakistani officials have said they are "engaged" with both parties to help revive the diplomatic process before the ceasefire lapses.

The talks come against a backdrop of a fragile cease-fire and broader regional conflict that has at times threatened to escalate into wider hostilities, including economic disruption in global energy markets.

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