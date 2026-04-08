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Pakistan invites US and Iran to Islamabad talks; says ceasefire extends ‘everywhere’, Lebanon

Sharif hails ‘everywhere’ ceasefire, invites US and Iran to Islamabad peace talks

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
File photo (ANI)

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the announcement of a ceasefire between the United States, Iran, and their allies, saying it covers “everywhere,” including Lebanon.

Shehbaz Sharif said on X: “I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, effective immediately.”

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He also invited leaders from the US and Iran to Islamabad for further negotiations to “settle all disputes,” with talks scheduled for Friday, April 10. “We earnestly hope that the ‘Islamabad Talks’ succeed in achieving sustainable peace and wish to share more good news in coming days,” Sharif added.

Pakistan has positioned itself as a peace broker in the conflict, leveraging longstanding ties with both Tehran and Washington, as well as cultural and religious links with Iran.

Related Topics:
PakistanUS-Israel-Iran war

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