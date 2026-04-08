Israel joins US‑Iran two‑week ceasefire, White House says

Two‑week truce to support diplomatic push to reopen vital Hormuz shipping lane
Israel has agreed to participate in the two‑week ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump just 90 minutes before his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face escalated strikes on civilian infrastructure, a senior White House official told CNN.
The official said Israel will also suspend its bombing operations while diplomatic negotiations continue during the temporary truce, marking a coordinated pause in hostilities between the United States, its ally Israel, and Iran.
The announcement comes amid intense efforts by mediators, including Pakistan and other regional partners, to secure a ceasefire and reopen the strategic waterway that is vital for global energy supplies.