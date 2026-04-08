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Iran: Strait of Hormuz will remain open under military oversight during two‑week ceasefire — Araghchi's full statement

Iran to allow Hormuz shipping for two weeks under tight military control

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Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor and Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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A view of ships in the Strait of Hormuz: Iranian officials emphasised their commitment to continuing dialogue during the ceasefire, describing the agreement as a step toward reducing regional tensions and enabling broader negotiations between all parties.
A view of ships in the Strait of Hormuz: Iranian officials emphasised their commitment to continuing dialogue during the ceasefire, describing the agreement as a step toward reducing regional tensions and enabling broader negotiations between all parties.
AP

Iran’s foreign minister confirmed that passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be permitted for the next two weeks under Iranian military management, following the acceptance of a temporary ceasefire.

The Supreme National Security Council of Iran officially confirmed that Tehran has agreed to the two‑week ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump, pausing military operations while diplomatic negotiations continue.

The council said the truce forms part of efforts to de‑escalate tensions and ensure the safe reopening of the strategically vital shipping route.

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Iranian officials emphasised their commitment to continuing dialogue during the ceasefire, describing the agreement as a step toward reducing regional tensions and enabling broader negotiations between all parties.

The council noted that Iran’s acceptance is "conditional" on both sides halting offensive operations and seeking a diplomatic resolution, underscoring Tehran’s position that dialogue is crucial to resolving the crisis and safeguarding national interests.

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