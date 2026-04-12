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Iran says talks fail over ‘unreasonable’ US demands

Tehran blames ‘unreasonable’ US demands for collapse of Islamabad talks

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AFP
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The Iranian negotiating delegation in Islamabad (Photo/Reuters)
The Iranian negotiating delegation in Islamabad (Photo/Reuters)
ANI

Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB said “unreasonable demands” by the United States led to the collapse of talks in Islamabad aimed at ending the war in the Middle East.

IRIB said the Iranian delegation negotiated “continuously and intensively” for 21 hours, but US positions blocked progress.

“The Iranian delegation negotiated continuously and intensively for 21 hours… despite various initiatives from the Iranian delegation, the unreasonable demands of the American side prevented the progress of the negotiations. Thus the negotiations ended,” IRIB said on Telegram.

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Iran urges US to avoid ‘excessive demands’

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said the talks were “intensive” but stressed that any progress “depends on the seriousness and good faith of the opposing side”.

He urged Washington to refrain from “excessive demands and unlawful requests” and to respect Iran’s “legitimate rights and interests”.

Key issues on the table

Baqaei said discussions included the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s nuclear programme, and a “complete end to the war in Iran”.

He added that negotiations required mutual seriousness, as both sides sought to bridge deep differences.

US response expected

The comments come ahead of a planned press briefing by US Vice President JD Vance in Islamabad, where he is expected to outline Washington’s position following the collapse of talks.

Related Topics:
PakistanUS-Israel-Iran war

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