US-Iran ceasefire: JD Vance says 21-hour talks end without deal - key takeaways

Talks in Islamabad lasted 21 hours but ended without an agreement to halt the war

“We’ve had a number of substantive discussions… but we have not reached an agreement,” Vance said, calling it “bad news for Iran much more than… the United States”

“We just could not get to a situation where the Iranians would accept our terms,” he said

He thanked Pakistan’s leadership, praising Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir for facilitating the talks

Any shortcomings “wasn’t because of the Pakistanis, who did an amazing job”

Halting Iran’s nuclear capability remains Trump’s “core goal”

Trump was closely involved, speaking with Vance “a half dozen” to “a dozen times” during negotiations