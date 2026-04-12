US-Iran ceasefire: JD Vance says 21-hour talks end without deal - key takeaways

No deal after 21 hours: Vance says Iran rejects US terms on war and nukes
US Vice President JD Vance said negotiations between the United States and Iran ended after 21 hours in Islamabad without reaching an agreement, following Tehran’s refusal to accept Washington’s terms on nuclear restrictions.
He said the US was seeking an “affirmative commitment” that Iran would not pursue nuclear weapons, calling it the “core goal” of President Donald Trump.
Vance said he remained in continuous communication with President Trump and senior officials throughout the talks.
He said he spoke with Trump “a half dozen” to “a dozen times” during the negotiations, and also consulted top officials including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Central Command chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Standing alongside envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Vance said Washington had delivered its concluding proposal to Tehran.
“We leave here with a very simple proposal… our final and best offer. We’ll see if the Iranians accept it,” he said.
He departed Pakistan shortly after addressing reporters.
Vance said the US delegation engaged “in good faith” but said Iran ultimately did not accept American terms.
“We just could not get to a situation where the Iranians would accept our terms,” he said.
He added that the outcome was “bad news for Iran much more than… the United States”.
Talks in Islamabad lasted 21 hours but ended without an agreement to halt the war
“We’ve had a number of substantive discussions… but we have not reached an agreement,” Vance said, calling it “bad news for Iran much more than… the United States”
“We just could not get to a situation where the Iranians would accept our terms,” he said
He thanked Pakistan’s leadership, praising Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir for facilitating the talks
Any shortcomings “wasn’t because of the Pakistanis, who did an amazing job”
Halting Iran’s nuclear capability remains Trump’s “core goal”
Trump was closely involved, speaking with Vance “a half dozen” to “a dozen times” during negotiations
The US reiterated its position: “our final and best offer”
Vance thanked Pakistan’s leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, saying any shortcomings in the process were not due to the host nation.
He described Pakistan’s facilitation as “an amazing job” in helping bring both sides to the table.
The central sticking point remained Iran’s nuclear programme, with the US insisting on verifiable limits to prevent any path to a weapon.
Iran maintains its programme is peaceful, while Washington continues to demand long-term guarantees against weaponisation.
Despite the breakdown, US officials indicated the proposal remains on the table, leaving the door open for Iran to respond.
It remains unclear whether the fragile ceasefire framework will hold or whether tensions will escalate further after the talks’ collapse.