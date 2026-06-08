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Pakistan heatwave: Scenes from a scorching summer

Pakistan's Sindh province recorded its highest summer temperature above 46°C.

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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A man cools off in a stream on the outskirts of Islamabad as a heatwave sweeps across Pakistan on June 8, 2026. The Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast hot and dry conditions nationwide, with temperatures reaching 46°C in Sindh province. Residents sought relief in waterways as scorching summer temperatures intensified.
A man cools off in a stream on the outskirts of Islamabad as a heatwave sweeps across Pakistan on June 8, 2026. The Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast hot and dry conditions nationwide, with temperatures reaching 46°C in Sindh province. Residents sought relief in waterways as scorching summer temperatures intensified.
AFP
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Residents cool off in a canal during a hot summer day in Lahore, Pakistan, as soaring temperatures grip much of the country.
AFP
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A lion and lioness cool off by licking a slab of ice during hot weather at a zoo in Lahore,
AFP
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Pakistan’s Meteorological Department forecast hot and dry weather across most regions, warning that temperatures would remain above seasonal averages.
AFP
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A man cools off in a stream on the outskirts of Islamabad during a hot summer day as soaring temperatures and heatwave conditions affect parts of Pakistan.
AFP
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In many cities and rural areas, people turned to water sources, shaded parks and other cooling spots to escape the oppressive conditions.
AFP
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Health authorities have advised residents to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight and limit outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours.
AFP
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The heatwave underscores the challenges posed by increasingly extreme summer weather across South Asia.
AFP
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A man cools off at a park in Karachi on June 8, 2026, as hot summer weather and soaring temperatures grip parts of Pakistan.
AFP
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Youth cool off at a leaking water pipeline on a hot summer day in Hyderabad, Pakistan.
AFP
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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