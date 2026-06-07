Rs20.4m, dollars, dirhams seized in Pakistan hawala raids

In separate raids, two other suspects were arrested for allegedly violating Pakistan’s Copyright Act, 1962. Authorities said they were found in possession of a large quantity of counterfeit products bearing the trademarks of well-known registered companies.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.