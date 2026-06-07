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Rs20.4m, dollars, dirhams seized in Pakistan hawala raids

4 held as authorities crack down on illegal money transfer and currency exchange networks

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Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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The arrests were made by the FIA’s Corporate Crime Circle during raids at multiple locations across the city, an agency spokesperson said on Sunday. Illustrative image.
The arrests were made by the FIA’s Corporate Crime Circle during raids at multiple locations across the city, an agency spokesperson said on Sunday. Illustrative image.
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Dubai: Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested four suspects in Lahore during separate raids linked to illegal hawala/hundi operations and copyright violations, according to a report by Dawn.

The arrests were made by the FIA’s Corporate Crime Circle during raids at multiple locations across the city, an agency spokesperson said on Sunday.

Two suspects were taken into custody for allegedly operating illegal currency exchange and hawala/hundi businesses. During the raids, officials recovered cash worth Rs20.4 million, along with foreign currencies including US dollars, Australian dollars, UAE dirhams, British pounds and Saudi riyals.

The FIA said documentary records and digital evidence related to hawala/hundi transactions were also seized during the operation.

In separate raids, two other suspects were arrested for allegedly violating Pakistan’s Copyright Act, 1962. Authorities said they were found in possession of a large quantity of counterfeit products bearing the trademarks of well-known registered companies.

According to the FIA, the suspects were allegedly involved in storing and selling falsely branded goods. Further investigations are under way.

The latest arrests come amid a wider crackdown on money laundering and illegal currency transfer networks. In March, Pakistan’s interior and finance ministries announced a nationwide campaign against hawala/hundi operations.

Earlier this year, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said such activities would not be tolerated and directed authorities to ensure strict and indiscriminate enforcement against offenders.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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