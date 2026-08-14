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Pakistan celebrates 79th Independence Day with patriotic fervour

Pakistan celebrates 79 years of freedom with vibrant events, unity and national pride

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
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Students wave Pakistan’s national flag during an Independence Day ceremony at the mausoleum of Pakistan’s founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in Karachi, Pakistan, on Friday, August 14, 2026. Pakistan is marking its 79th Independence Day with celebrations across the country.
Students wave Pakistan’s national flag during an Independence Day ceremony at the mausoleum of Pakistan’s founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in Karachi, Pakistan, on Friday, August 14, 2026. Pakistan is marking its 79th Independence Day with celebrations across the country.
AFP

Dubai: Pakistan marked its 79th Independence Day on Friday with patriotic celebrations across the country. Festivities began at midnight, with cities decorated in green and white, while homes, markets and public buildings displayed national flags.

In Islamabad, fireworks lit up the night sky as crowds gathered waving flags and chanting patriotic slogans. Official ceremonies included tributes to the country’s history and national identity, while people dressed in green and white joined celebrations with their families.

Karachi was also illuminated for the occasion, with major roads, buildings and landmarks decorated in national colours and flags. Across Pakistan, prayers, flag-hoisting ceremonies, patriotic songs, rallies and community events marked the day, reflecting a strong sense of national pride and unity

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