Al Ansari Exchange helps drive financial inclusion through trust, innovation and accessibility

Proudly standing by the Pakistani community on their Independence Day
As Pakistan marks 79 years of independence, it is a moment to celebrate not only the nation’s journey, but also the millions of Pakistanis abroad whose hard work continues to shape it. Pakistan is home to one of the world’s largest overseas communities, with millions living and working across the GCC.
Every month, they send billions of dollars home, supporting families, funding education, covering healthcare, and building small businesses. Their contribution continues to grow, with Pakistan receiving a record USD 41.6 billion in workers’ remittances during FY2025 - 26, an 8.6% increase from the previous year. Behind every transfer is a story of sacrifice and aspiration, and our responsibility as a financial services provider is to make that journey fast, secure, affordable, and accessible.
The remittance industry is changing rapidly. Customers no longer require just a basic money transfer; they expect seamless digital experiences, instant transactions, transparent pricing, and the freedom to transact whenever and wherever suits them. Meeting these expectations requires continuous investment in technology, without losing sight of the trust that has always defined this business.
At Al Ansari Exchange, we have built that trust over six decades, serving customers across the UAE and beyond. Our extensive branch network remains one of our greatest strengths, but we have equally invested in digital transformation, creating an omnichannel experience that allows customers to move effortlessly between physical and digital channels, choosing whichever suits them best at any given moment.
True innovation goes beyond technology. It is about expanding access to formal financial services and ensuring that people from all walks of life can participate in the financial system with confidence. Exchange houses have an important role to play in advancing financial inclusion by providing secure, reliable, and convenient financial services that connect people, families, and economies across borders.
As Pakistan celebrates this important milestone, we remain proud to stand alongside the community that has helped build the nation’s future from abroad. Through continued innovation, stronger partnerships, and greater accessibility, we remain committed to making financial services simpler, more inclusive, and more dependable for every customer we serve.