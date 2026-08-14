Message from Asif Ali Zardari, President of Pakistan on the nation's 79th anniversary of independence

But independence is not only a historic achievement. It is also a responsibility that each generation must carry forward. The Pakistan that was created through the democratic will of its people must continue to grow stronger, more secure and more prosperous. Our task is not only to remember what earlier generations achieved, but to add to it through our own work. The past year has reminded us of the strength of the Pakistani nation. The lesson of strength is ultimately a lesson of responsibility. A country that can defend itself must also use its strength to prevent conflict, protect peace and serve the interests of its people.