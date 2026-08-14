Message from Asif Ali Zardari, President of Pakistan on the nation's 79th anniversary of independence

Independence a historic achievement and responsibility for generations to carry forward
On the occasion of the 79th anniversary of independence of Pakistan, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Pakistanis at home and abroad.
August 14 is a day when we remember the sacrifices that made Pakistan possible. We pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the leaders and workers of the Pakistan Movement and all those who gave up their homes, security and livelihoods in the struggle for a homeland.
But independence is not only a historic achievement. It is also a responsibility that each generation must carry forward. The Pakistan that was created through the democratic will of its people must continue to grow stronger, more secure and more prosperous. Our task is not only to remember what earlier generations achieved, but to add to it through our own work. The past year has reminded us of the strength of the Pakistani nation. The lesson of strength is ultimately a lesson of responsibility. A country that can defend itself must also use its strength to prevent conflict, protect peace and serve the interests of its people.
Pakistan’s role in the efforts to facilitate dialogue in the region is an important example of this responsibility. Pakistan has effectively used its channels of communication, its geo location and diplomatic capital to encourage dialogue and de-escalation at a time when wider conflict could have serious consequences for the region and the world.
Pakistan’s approach is clear. We believe that disputes, no matter how serious, must ultimately be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy. Our security is linked to the peace and stability of our neighbourhood and the world at large. Pakistan will continue to support efforts that reduce tensions, protect regional stability and create conditions for cooperation.
This is also a time to look inward and focus on the work that will determine Pakistan’s future. We must strengthen our economy, create greater opportunities for our young people, improve education and skills, strengthen institutions through series of governance, economic and social reforms to ensure that the benefits of development and democracy reach every part and community of the country.
For ordinary Pakistanis, national progress is measured in practical terms. It means a young person finding the skills and opportunity to build a career. It means a family being able to access quality education and healthcare. It means farmers, workers, traders and businesses being able to plan for the future with greater confidence. The strength of Pakistan will ultimately be judged by whether our national progress improves the lives of its people.
Pakistan will continue to support a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of its people and the relevant United Nations resolutions.
On this Independence Day, I call upon all Pakistanis to contribute to the country’s progress in whatever field they serve.
May Allah Almighty protect Pakistan, grant peace and prosperity to our people, strengthen our country and guide us towards a better future.
Pakistan Zindabad.