Startup Works appoints Asif Ali as brand ambassador, unveils new growth plans in Dubai

UAE business set-up company announces entrepreneur support platform
Dubai-based business setup and entrepreneurship support company Startup Works has announced popular Indian actor Asif Ali as its official brand ambassador during a special event held in Dubai.
The announcement was made at a signing ceremony and press conference hosted at Aspin Commercial Tower on Sheikh Zayed Road, where entrepreneurs, business leaders, media representatives, and industry professionals gathered to celebrate a major milestone for Startup Works and its parent company, Emirates First Group.
Asif Ali officially joined Startup Works as brand ambassador, supporting the company's mission of encouraging entrepreneurship and helping aspiring business owners turn their ideas into successful ventures.
Speaking during the event, Asif Ali highlighted the growing importance of entrepreneurship and self-employment in today's economy.
"Entrepreneurship creates opportunities for people to build their own future. I am happy to be associated with Startup Works and look forward to supporting initiatives that help entrepreneurs and business owners achieve their goals," he said.
During the event, Startup Works also introduced My Team, a new entrepreneur support platform designed to help businesses manage essential operational functions from a single source.
The platform will provide services including: Human Resources (HR) Support, Accounting Services, Finance and Budgeting Assistance, Compliance Management, Business Support Solutions, Strategic Business Consultancy, and Marketing Services.
According to company officials, the new platform was created to meet the growing demand from startups and small businesses seeking professional support after company formation.
Instead of dealing with multiple service providers, business owners can access a complete support system that simplifies day-to-day operations and helps improve efficiency. The company stated that My Team will strengthen Startup Works' existing business setup services by supporting entrepreneurs beyond the company registration stage and throughout their growth journey.
Another major highlight of the event was the unveiling of the new Emirates First corporate identity and logo.
The new brand identity was officially revealed by Asif Ali together with well-known businessman and philanthropist Faisal Malabar. Company representatives said the rebranding marks the beginning of a new chapter for Emirates First Group as it enters its second decade of operations in the UAE.
The refreshed identity reflects the company's evolution from a business setup consultancy into a broader business ecosystem supporting startups, SMEs, investors, and entrepreneurs across the country.
The new logo has been designed to represent innovation, trust, growth, and long-term business success while maintaining the values that have helped establish Emirates First as a recognised name in the UAE business services sector.
The event also marked the start of Emirates First's 10th anniversary celebrations.
Over the past decade, the company has supported more than 35,000 entrepreneurs, investors, startups, and business owners in establishing and growing their businesses in the UAE.
Jamad Usman, Founder and CEO of Emirates First Group, said: "For the last 10 years, we have been committed to helping entrepreneurs build and grow successful businesses in the UAE. Supporting more than 35,000 customers has been a remarkable journey. The launch of our new identity, along with Startup Works and My Team, reflects our vision to provide greater value and stronger support for entrepreneurs in the years ahead."
Company leaders revealed that future initiatives will focus on entrepreneur education, business growth support, and integrated business solutions that address the changing needs of modern entrepreneurs.
The event was attended by Jamad Usman, Founder and CEO of Emirates First Group; Sajeer, Executive Director; Hijab Abdulla, Director of Operations at Startup Works; Asif Ali, Brand Ambassador of Startup Works; and businessman and philanthropist Faisal Malabar.