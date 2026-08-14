Pakistan’s spirit shines bright across the UAE

Expat Pakistani business titans in UAE share messages of good will on Independence Day
On Pakistan’s 79th anniversary of independence, my heartfelt greetings to the Pakistani community in the UAE. Pakistan and the UAE share deep economic and people-to-people bonds, built on trust, respect and shared ambition. The Pakistani community here embodies hard work, resilience and pride — you are a true bridge between both nations. My hope for Pakistan’s future is one of progress, innovation and unity. As businesses, we remain committed to strengthening UAE-Pakistan trade and creating opportunities that empower our people.
May Pakistan continue to grow stronger and the business community here continues to make both countries proud.
Happy Independence Day!
The greatest lessons we carry from Pakistan are perseverance, adaptability and the courage to dream bigger. These values have allowed us to build, grow and contribute in the UAE while remaining connected to our roots. As we celebrate this milestone, I encourage every Pakistani to see challenges as opportunities and continue striving for excellence. The future belongs to those who combine strong foundations with a forward-looking vision.
I am inspired by the ambition and business-oriented mindset that has shaped our nation for generations. These values continue to guide my journey in the UAE. My message to Pakistanis everywhere is to creating and seizing opportunities, and keep showing the world that our talent can make a meaningful impact on the global stage.
Happy Independence Day!
Pakistan is our homeland and an enduring part of who we are. The resilience, enterprise and determination of its people are values I have carried throughout my journey. The UAE, our second home, has provided an extraordinary environment to turn ambition into opportunity and build across borders. As Pakistan celebrates 79 years of independence, I hope to see our country unlock the immense potential of its people — particularly its youth — and emerge stronger, more progressive and more prosperous.
On Pakistan's 79th Independence Day, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of Pakistan, especially the vibrant Pakistani community in the UAE. The Pakistani community has made an invaluable contribution to the UAE's growth through its dedication, professionalism, and entrepreneurial spirit. As Pakistan celebrates this proud milestone, I wish the nation continued peace, progress, and prosperity. Congratulations to everyone celebrating this special day, and may Pakistan continue to thrive for generations to come.
As Pakistan proudly marks its 79th Independence Day, I pay tribute to the vision, sacrifices, and unwavering determination of our founding fathers, whose legacy continues to inspire generations of Pakistanis across the world.
As a Pakistani businessman in the UAE and Senior Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Business Council Sharjah, I firmly believe that every overseas Pakistani carries the responsibility of strengthening our nation’s reputation through integrity, excellence, and meaningful contribution. We are not only representatives of our businesses but also ambassadors of Pakistan’s values, culture, and entrepreneurial spirit.
May our beloved homeland continue to prosper in peace, stability, and progress. Together, let us work towards a brighter future and proudly carry Pakistan’s flag high wherever we are.
Pakistan has never been short of talent, ambition or resilience. As we celebrate 79 years of independence, my hope is that we turn this strength into lasting progress — through education, opportunity, enterprise and stronger institutions — creating a Pakistan that commands confidence at home and respect across the world.
On behalf of Al Wahid Group, I extend my heartfelt wishes to the people of Pakistan on Independence Day.
We are deeply grateful to the leadership and Government of the United Arab Emirates for creating an exceptional business environment where entrepreneurs and investors are given the opportunity to compete, grow and contribute based on merit. The UAE’s vision, stability, world-class infrastructure and commitment to a fair and open business environment have enabled businesses like ours to pursue ambitious goals with confidence.
We are proud to be part of the UAE’s continuing growth story and remain committed to investing, creating opportunities and contributing to the development of the country we call home.
As Pakistan marks its 79th anniversary of independence, the core values of resilience, hard work, and a relentless drive for progress continue to inspire every step of our journey here in the UAE. Growing up with the rich heritage of our homeland teaches us that no challenge is too great when met with dedication, unity, and a clear vision for the future.
To all Pakistanis celebrating this milestone, my message is one of immense hope and aspiration. Let us continue to take pride in our roots while striving for excellence in whatever we do. By demonstrating innovation, supporting one another, and upholding the spirit of integrity, we can build a brighter tomorrow , not just for our communities abroad, but as a lasting legacy for the generations to come.
Happy Independence Day!
On the occasion of Pakistan's 79th anniversary if independence, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistani community in the UAE. The enduring partnership between Pakistan and the UAE is built on mutual respect, shared prosperity, and strong people-to-people connections. I deeply appreciate the contributions of overseas Pakistanis to both nations. My hope is for Pakistan to move forward with unity, innovation, economic strength, and inclusive progress. May our youth lead with purpose, our institutions grow stronger, and the friendship between Pakistan and the UAE continue to flourish for generations.