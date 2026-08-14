From Pakistani roots to global success: The Haq Family, H&S-Haqsons Group and a legacy of impact

Founded on values of hard work, integrity, and entrepreneurship, H&S-Haqsons Group has evolved into a diversified business group with interests spanning real estate, automotive, hospitality, engineering, and more. Established under the guidance of their father, who continues to serve as Chairman, the family legacy is now carried forward by the next generation through the leadership of three brothers: Emad Haq, Vice Chairman of H&S-Haqsons Group; Saad Haq, CEO of H&S-Haqsons Group, and Fahad Haq, CEO of H&S Real Estate.