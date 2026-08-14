From Pakistani roots to global success: The Haq Family, H&S-Haqsons Group and a legacy of impact

Family enterprise built on strong foundations expanded through opportunities of the UAE
Pakistan’s Independence Day represents more than a historic milestone; it reflects the resilience, ambition, and determination of a nation and its people. Across generations, Pakistanis have carried these values beyond borders, building businesses, communities, and opportunities around the world.
The H&S-Haqsons Group story is a testament to this spirit – a family enterprise built on strong Pakistani foundations, expanded through the opportunities of the UAE, and driven by a vision to create lasting impact across both nations for more than 55 years.
Founded on values of hard work, integrity, and entrepreneurship, H&S-Haqsons Group has evolved into a diversified business group with interests spanning real estate, automotive, hospitality, engineering, and more. Established under the guidance of their father, who continues to serve as Chairman, the family legacy is now carried forward by the next generation through the leadership of three brothers: Emad Haq, Vice Chairman of H&S-Haqsons Group; Saad Haq, CEO of H&S-Haqsons Group, and Fahad Haq, CEO of H&S Real Estate.
While the family’s roots remain firmly connected to Pakistan, Dubai became the home where their international expansion took shape. Through H&S Real Estate, the group established one of Dubai’s most recognized real estate brokerages, connecting global investors with opportunities shaping the UAE’s future. Headquartered in Dubai, with offices across the UAE, Pakistan, USA, Japan, Angola, Russia, Canada, and London, H&S has built a global presence through resilience, strategic thinking, and continuous innovation, earning more than 150 awards from leading developers and UAE institutions.
The family’s vision has always extended beyond business achievements. The brothers have built H&S as a platform for opportunity – empowering professionals through dedicated training, advanced market tools, international exposure, and a culture designed to help individuals grow within the real estate industry. This commitment extends to supporting Pakistani talent both within the UAE and through opportunities connected to their home country.
Driven by a passion for discipline and dedication, H&S supports sporting initiatives worldwide, from international motorsport events to Pakistani teams competing globally in padel and cricket. The group also develops young talent in the UAE through internship opportunities across its Dubai-based entities, offering exposure to business operations and insights into real-world business environments.
Pakistan remains central to the group’s future growth. Through H&S Properties, the development arm of the group, H&S-Haqsons Group is bringing its UAE expertise to Pakistan’s real estate sector, creating modern luxury residences and integrated wellness destinations that combine international standards with local insight and contribute to the country’s evolving property landscape.
For the Haq brothers, success has never been about choosing between two countries. Dubai represents the future they are building, while Pakistan represents the heritage, values, and foundation that shaped their journey. Having established their families and future generations in the UAE, they remain deeply connected to their homeland through investment, contribution, and continued partnership.
“Pakistan gave us our foundation – the values of resilience, determination, and entrepreneurship. The UAE gave us the platform to transform those values into a global vision. Our responsibility is to continue building opportunities that create lasting value for both countries and future generations,” says Saad Haq.
As Pakistan celebrates its 79th Independence Day, the Haq family story represents the spirit of a nation that continues to inspire across borders – resilient in its roots, ambitious in its vision, and forward-looking in its contribution.