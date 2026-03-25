Asia turns to Covid-era playbook as Iran war fuels energy crisis

Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said on Tuesday that authorities are considering imposing a smart lockdown in the province to conserve fuel amid the Middle East crisis affecting global oil supply, according to Geo News.

Shah, speaking to reporters in Sukkur, emphasised on adopting unusual steps, saying: “The present circumstances are not normal. If the war drags on, everyone will face difficulties.”

Highlighting the province’s steps to conserve fuel and ease pressure on resources, the minister noted that 60% of petrol for government vehicles had already been reduced.

He went on to say that daily meetings are being held to assess the situation, underlining the Sindh government’s proactive approach during uncertain times.

Smart lockdowns, first introduced in Pakistan during the Covid-19 pandemic, are targeted restrictions aimed at controlling movement and limiting gatherings in specific areas.

Under this system, authorities can impose restrictions on individual neighbourhoods, streets, or communities, rather than enforcing a city-wide shutdown.

In areas under a smart lockdown, no more than four people are allowed to gather at a time, and only one person per household may leave their home after explaining their reason to law enforcement.

Public events, social gatherings, and celebrations are prohibited, while neighbourhoods, and targeted zones may be sealed.