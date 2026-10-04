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Pakistan repatriates injured crew, mortal remains after Somali tanker hijacking

Bodies of three Pakistani sailors killed in hijacking returned to Karachi

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Pakistan repatriates injured crew and remains of sailors after Somali hijacking
Pakistan repatriates injured crew and remains of sailors after Somali hijacking

Karachi: Four injured Pakistani crew members and the remains of three sailors killed during the hijacking of the tanker MT Honour 25 have been repatriated to Pakistan from Addis Ababa, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The injured crew members — Usman Ghani, Aqil Khan, Ameen bin Shams and Yasser Khan — travelled to Karachi on Ethiopian Airlines flight ET-694.

The remains of Rafi Ullah Khan, Syed Kashif Umer and Mahmood Ahmed Ansari were also being transported on the same flight. The flight was scheduled to arrive in Karachi at 4:40pm local time on Sunday.

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Ambassadors see off crew members

Pakistan’s Ambassadors to Ethiopia and Djibouti, Atif Aziz and Aqsa Nawaz, respectively, saw off the injured crew members and the remains of the deceased at Addis Ababa airport.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif personally monitored the arrangements for their return, according to his office.

The repatriation followed directives from Sharif to ensure the safe return of Pakistani nationals who were killed or injured in the incident.

Tanker seized off Somalia

According to media reports, the Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Honour 25 was seized off Puntland, a semi-autonomous region of northeastern Somalia, on April 21 while carrying 17 crew members, including 10 Pakistanis.

Puntland maritime forces recovered the vessel on September 29 after an operation that ended more than five months of captivity.

Five crew members were killed and four were wounded during the ordeal. Three of the deceased were Pakistani nationals.

Support for families

Sharif on Friday announced Rs12.5 million ($44,000) and a house for each of the three deceased Pakistani sailors’ families.

Their children will also receive free education and healthcare, according to the announcement.

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