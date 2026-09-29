A video going viral online shows Azam reacting to the false report with his friends, with the group seen laughing at the claim. He then responded to the news with a sarcastic remark: “He was a good player, poor thing. He was about to play for Pakistan one day.”

The batter has remained active in domestic cricket and featured for Karachi Kings in the 2026 Pakistan Super League. He was signed by the franchise for PKR 3.25 crore (Dh 11.26 million) at the first PSL auction in February and even scored 74 against Rawalpindiz.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.