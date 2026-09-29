Pakistan cricketer laughs off viral fake death report with sarcastic jibe
Dubai: Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan has reacted sarcastically after a fake report claiming that he had died began circulating on social media.
A video going viral online shows Azam reacting to the false report with his friends, with the group seen laughing at the claim. He then responded to the news with a sarcastic remark: “He was a good player, poor thing. He was about to play for Pakistan one day.”
The incident is the latest example of fabricated content involving public figures spreading online, with AI-generated videos and manipulated clips making it increasingly difficult to distinguish genuine reports from fake ones. Similar false death reports involving Pakistani celebrities have also circulated in recent months.
Azam, 28, has not played for Pakistan since June 6, 2024, when he featured against the United States in the T20 World Cup in Dallas. He has played 14 T20Is for Pakistan, scoring 88 runs.
The batter has remained active in domestic cricket and featured for Karachi Kings in the 2026 Pakistan Super League. He was signed by the franchise for PKR 3.25 crore (Dh 11.26 million) at the first PSL auction in February and even scored 74 against Rawalpindiz.
Karachi Kings have retained Azam for the next PSL season, with the franchise’s 2026 auction squad listing him among their players.
For now, Azam’s response to the fake report has provided a light-hearted answer to a bizarre social media claim.