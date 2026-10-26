Fuel burned mid-air before emergency landing amid hijack scare on United flight
A United Airlines flight bound for New Jersey returned to Las Vegas shortly after take-off on Saturday, after a flight attendant reportedly saw a passenger texting that he planned to hijack the aircraft.
United Flight 1681, carrying 150 passengers and six crew members, was travelling from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas to Newark Liberty International Airport when the crew reported a potential security concern.
According to CBS News, the flight attendant alerted the pilot after noticing messages referring to taking control of the aircraft. The crew did not confront the passenger, and the pilot informed air traffic control that the plane was returning to Las Vegas.
In audio recordings of communications with air traffic control, the pilot said the flight attendant had seen the passenger “texting that he was going to hijack the aircraft”.
The pilot told the controller that the crew had gone into lockdown, adding that the passenger was unaware of the situation and was not restrained.
When asked whether the passenger was compliant or restrained, the pilot reportedly said the traveller was compliant because he did not know what was happening.
The Boeing 737 departed Las Vegas shortly before 11pm local time on October 24. Flight-tracking records showed it turned back less than 20 minutes after take-off.
The pilot told air traffic control that the aircraft was still “grossly overweight” and needed to burn off fuel before landing. Aircraft may need to remain airborne to reduce fuel weight before an unplanned landing, helping limit stress on the landing gear and other structural components.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the aircraft returned safely to Harry Reid International Airport at around 11.05pm after the crew reported a “passenger disturbance”.
United Airlines confirmed that Flight 1681 returned to Las Vegas to address a potential safety concern. The airline said the flight was delayed overnight because the crew had reached its duty-time limit and departed on Sunday morning.
The airport confirmed to People that no injuries were reported following the potential safety concern. The publication reported that passengers were transferred to an alternative flight.
The FAA said it would investigate the incident. The passenger’s identity has not been released, and the information provided does not establish whether the traveller intended to carry out the alleged threat.
United Airlines and the relevant authorities have not publicly confirmed further details about the passenger or any potential charges.