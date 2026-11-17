Emergency crews respond after turbulence hits JetBlue flight to Florida
Several passengers and crew members were injured after a JetBlue flight encountered severe turbulence while travelling to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida on Tuesday morning, according to CNN.
The Broward County Sheriff's Office Fire Rescue unit responded to reports of injuries aboard JetBlue Flight 1717 at about 6.25am local time on Tuesday.
The flight was arriving from Ponce, Puerto Rico, when the incident occurred.
According to a statement issued by the fire rescue unit to CNN, the aircraft landed safely at approximately 6.58am and proceeded to Terminal 3.
Emergency crews were waiting at the terminal to evaluate passengers and crew members who reported injuries.
“Fire rescue personnel identified five individuals reporting injuries or requiring evaluation,” the unit said in its statement to CNN.
Those injured or requiring assessment declined transportation to nearby hospitals, according to the authorities.
There were no reports of structural damage to the aircraft following the turbulence encounter.
The aircraft completed its journey and landed safely at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.