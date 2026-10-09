Passengers injured as turbulence disrupts Avianca flight from Colombia to New York
Eight people were hospitalised after severe turbulence struck an Avianca flight travelling from Medellin, Colombia, to New York, forcing the aircraft to divert to Miami, US authorities said.
Avianca Flight 42 was heading to John F. Kennedy International Airport when it encountered severe turbulence. The Airbus A320 landed safely at Miami International Airport at around 3.30am local time on Friday.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said eight people were injured, including one who required transport to a trauma centre. However, airline officials told CBS News Miami that nine people were injured, including three crew members and six passengers.
According to The New York Post, the aircraft departed Medellin at 10.40pm local time on Thursday, bound for New York.
FlightRadar24 data cited in reports showed the plane descending around 25,000 feet within minutes, about two and a half hours into the journey. The aircraft had climbed to approximately 35,000 feet while flying over the Caribbean before the sudden descent.
The plane was diverted to Miami, where emergency medical teams and ambulances were waiting on the tarmac.
Authorities have not disclosed the full extent of the injuries or the circumstances behind the aircraft's sudden descent.
Passenger Maria Paula Jimenez told CBS Miami she noticed several ambulances waiting near the area where passengers were due to disembark.
“When we arrived, when we landed, we saw that very close to where we were going to disembark, there were more than five or six ambulances,” she said.
“Seven of them with their lights on as if they were waiting for something. When we arrived, well, you know, it wasn't normal.”
Video seen by NBC6 appeared to show passengers with ice packs on their heads while being instructed to remain seated.
One injured person was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center, WSVN reported.
Avianca's airport team was assisting the remaining passengers with arrangements to continue their journey to New York, airline officials told CBS News Miami.
A replacement flight was scheduled to leave Miami for John F. Kennedy International Airport at 8.25am on Friday.
The airline has not publicly disclosed the total number of passengers and crew on board the diverted flight.