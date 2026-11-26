Court overturns Dh600,000 blood money order, citing lack of evidence of negligence.
Sharjah: A Sharjah court has acquitted a ship captain of charges of causing the deaths of three sailors and seriously injuring a fourth in a vessel fire, overturning an earlier conviction that ordered him to pay Dh600,000 in blood money.
The Sharjah Court of Appeal overturned the conviction, ruling that there was insufficient evidence to establish the captain’s personal responsibility for the fatal incident. It stressed that criminal liability cannot be imposed solely because of a person’s position of authority, and that negligence must be established through clear and conclusive evidence.
The captain had been charged with causing death and bodily harm by mistake. Prosecutors alleged that he had breached his professional duties and failed to ensure adequate safety measures aboard the vessel, resulting in the deaths of three crew members and serious injuries to another.
The incident took place on August 21, 2024, while the tanker was operating in Sharjah waters. Four Indian crew members were cleaning a storage tank used to hold flammable materials when a sudden fire broke out inside.
The flash fire lasted around 10 seconds, killing three sailors and leaving a fourth with severe burns.
Crew members rushed to rescue the trapped workers, managing to pull two sailors out of the tank. However, thick smoke and intense heat prevented them from reaching the other two.
Rescue efforts were delayed as the crew spent five hours spraying water on the tank to bring down its temperature and make it safe to enter. When rescuers eventually managed to get inside, the two remaining sailors were found dead.
The fourth crew member suffered extensive burns across his body and was rushed to a hospital in Sharjah, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit.
The captain was initially convicted in absentia by a Sharjah court in May 2025 on both charges. He was fined Dh10,000 and ordered to pay Dh600,000 in blood money to the families of the three sailors killed in the fire, with each family awarded Dh200,000, in addition to court costs.
He challenged the verdict, but his opposition was rejected in September 2025. A subsequent appeal was also dismissed in December 2025, upholding the conviction and financial penalties.
The case eventually reached the Court of Cassation, which overturned the appeal ruling in June 2026 and referred it back to the Sharjah Court of Appeal for a fresh hearing before a different judicial panel.
In overturning the earlier ruling, the higher court found that the captain's criminal liability had been inferred largely from his position as vessel master, without establishing any specific act of negligence or identifying how he had breached safety regulations.
The Court of Cassation also faulted the earlier judgment for failing to establish whether the fire had been caused by a sudden, unforeseeable incident or circumstances beyond the captain’s control that could not have been prevented.
When the case returned to the Sharjah Court of Appeal, the court found that the prosecution had failed to present any technical or forensic evidence establishing the cause of the fire.
No expert report determined whether the blaze resulted from human error, equipment failure, a chemical reaction or an unforeseen accident. Without such findings, the court said, there was insufficient evidence to establish a direct link between any alleged negligence by the captain and the deaths and injuries.
The court also rejected the lower court's description of the captain's statements during investigations as a confession, stressing that he had never admitted to wrongdoing or breaching safety regulations.
Instead, his statements confirmed that the crew members had been wearing standard safety equipment before beginning the tank-cleaning operation.
He also told investigators that he immediately activated the emergency response after spotting the fire, rushed to the scene and directed firefighting and rescue efforts.
The appellate court further noted that the earlier judgment had failed to identify how the captain had personally breached safety requirements, particularly as the case records indicated that the crew members were qualified and had followed safety precautions before entering the tank.
In its ruling, the Sharjah Court of Appeal stressed that criminal liability is personal and cannot be established solely on the basis of a person's professional position or supervisory responsibilities.
The court said a ship captain cannot be held criminally responsible for an onboard accident simply because he is in command of the vessel. Prosecutors must prove a specific act of negligence or a failure to fulfil a legal duty directly linked to the incident.
Citing Article 212 of the UAE Criminal Procedure Law, the court emphasised that criminal convictions must be founded on conclusive evidence, not suspicion, assumptions or speculation.
With the prosecution failing to establish the cause of the fire or prove any personal negligence by the captain, the court ruled that the benefit of the doubt must go to the accused.
It therefore overturned the earlier conviction, cancelled the Dh10,000 fine and Dh600,000 blood money order, and acquitted the captain of both charges.