The captain had been charged with causing death and bodily harm by mistake. Prosecutors alleged that he had breached his professional duties and failed to ensure adequate safety measures aboard the vessel, resulting in the deaths of three crew members and serious injuries to another.

The Sharjah Court of Appeal overturned the conviction, ruling that there was insufficient evidence to establish the captain’s personal responsibility for the fatal incident. It stressed that criminal liability cannot be imposed solely because of a person’s position of authority, and that negligence must be established through clear and conclusive evidence.

Rescue efforts were delayed as the crew spent five hours spraying water on the tank to bring down its temperature and make it safe to enter. When rescuers eventually managed to get inside, the two remaining sailors were found dead.

The appellate court further noted that the earlier judgment had failed to identify how the captain had personally breached safety requirements, particularly as the case records indicated that the crew members were qualified and had followed safety precautions before entering the tank.

No expert report determined whether the blaze resulted from human error, equipment failure, a chemical reaction or an unforeseen accident. Without such findings, the court said, there was insufficient evidence to establish a direct link between any alleged negligence by the captain and the deaths and injuries.

When the case returned to the Sharjah Court of Appeal, the court found that the prosecution had failed to present any technical or forensic evidence establishing the cause of the fire.

The Court of Cassation also faulted the earlier judgment for failing to establish whether the fire had been caused by a sudden, unforeseeable incident or circumstances beyond the captain’s control that could not have been prevented.

In overturning the earlier ruling, the higher court found that the captain's criminal liability had been inferred largely from his position as vessel master, without establishing any specific act of negligence or identifying how he had breached safety regulations.

The captain was initially convicted in absentia by a Sharjah court in May 2025 on both charges. He was fined Dh10,000 and ordered to pay Dh600,000 in blood money to the families of the three sailors killed in the fire, with each family awarded Dh200,000, in addition to court costs.

With the prosecution failing to establish the cause of the fire or prove any personal negligence by the captain, the court ruled that the benefit of the doubt must go to the accused.

The court said a ship captain cannot be held criminally responsible for an onboard accident simply because he is in command of the vessel. Prosecutors must prove a specific act of negligence or a failure to fulfil a legal duty directly linked to the incident.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.