Woman failed to disclose income, debts and repayment plans required under UAE law.
Sharjah: A Sharjah court has rejected an Arab woman's appeal against the dismissal of her insolvency application over a Dh378,062 debt, ruling that she failed to provide the financial documents required by law to prove her inability to repay the amount.
The woman had sought to be declared insolvent after a court judgment ordered her to pay Dh378,062 to another person. She told the court that she was unemployed and had no sufficient income or financial resources to settle the debt.
She submitted a bank statement detailing transactions in her account, along with official certificates confirming that no properties, vehicles or commercial licences were registered in her name. She also attached a copy of the judgment ordering her to repay the debt and a notice relating to enforcement proceedings.
The Court of First Instance rejected her insolvency application in May, prompting her to appeal the ruling and seek its reversal.
While the appeal court accepted her case procedurally, it dismissed it on its merits, ruling that she had failed to submit the financial information and supporting documents required under Article 3 of the UAE Federal Decree-Law on Insolvency.
The court found that the woman had failed to disclose her sources of income, both inside and outside the UAE, as well as any funds she expected to receive within one year of submitting her insolvency application.
She had also failed to provide a breakdown of her outstanding debts and their repayment dates, her living expenses and financial obligations towards dependants, or a proposed plan to settle her financial commitments.
The court said the missing information meant her application did not satisfy the requirements of Article 3 of the UAE Insolvency Law.
It also clarified that applicants who are unable to submit any of the required documents or information must explain the reasons for their inability to do so in their applications.
The court may, at its discretion, give applicants additional time to provide the missing documents if it considers the information submitted insufficient to determine the case.
The appeal court found no new evidence or legal grounds to overturn the lower court's decision, ruling that the original judgment was adequately supported by its reasoning. It therefore dismissed the appeal and upheld the rejection of the insolvency application.
Dr Alaa Nasr, legal consultant and legal representative of the opposing party in the appeal, said people struggling with debt should first assess how much they can realistically repay after covering their essential living expenses.
A person with a steady income may be unable to settle an entire debt in one payment when it falls due, but could still afford to make regular monthly payments towards clearing the outstanding amount, he explained.
The situation, however, is different for those who have lost their jobs or rely on irregular sources of income, Nasr added.
He said insolvency proceedings give financially distressed individuals an opportunity to present their financial circumstances before the court and seek a settlement of their obligations in line with their actual ability to repay.
Nasr also warned that some debtors worsen their financial situation by taking out new loans to cover instalments on existing debts, allowing their liabilities to mount.
He stressed that drawing up a complete list of outstanding debts, together with their respective repayment deadlines, is essential to determining the extent of financial distress and identifying possible ways to manage and settle the obligations.