The woman had sought to be declared insolvent after a court judgment ordered her to pay Dh378,062 to another person. She told the court that she was unemployed and had no sufficient income or financial resources to settle the debt.

Sharjah: A Sharjah court has rejected an Arab woman's appeal against the dismissal of her insolvency application over a Dh378,062 debt, ruling that she failed to provide the financial documents required by law to prove her inability to repay the amount.

While the appeal court accepted her case procedurally, it dismissed it on its merits, ruling that she had failed to submit the financial information and supporting documents required under Article 3 of the UAE Federal Decree-Law on Insolvency.

She submitted a bank statement detailing transactions in her account, along with official certificates confirming that no properties, vehicles or commercial licences were registered in her name. She also attached a copy of the judgment ordering her to repay the debt and a notice relating to enforcement proceedings.

He stressed that drawing up a complete list of outstanding debts, together with their respective repayment deadlines, is essential to determining the extent of financial distress and identifying possible ways to manage and settle the obligations.

A person with a steady income may be unable to settle an entire debt in one payment when it falls due, but could still afford to make regular monthly payments towards clearing the outstanding amount, he explained.

The appeal court found no new evidence or legal grounds to overturn the lower court's decision, ruling that the original judgment was adequately supported by its reasoning. It therefore dismissed the appeal and upheld the rejection of the insolvency application.

It also clarified that applicants who are unable to submit any of the required documents or information must explain the reasons for their inability to do so in their applications.

She had also failed to provide a breakdown of her outstanding debts and their repayment dates, her living expenses and financial obligations towards dependants, or a proposed plan to settle her financial commitments.

The court found that the woman had failed to disclose her sources of income, both inside and outside the UAE, as well as any funds she expected to receive within one year of submitting her insolvency application.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.