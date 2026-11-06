The Sharjah Civil Execution Court's decision followed the debtor's request to suspend arrest proceedings while his insolvency case was being considered in Dubai. The creditor had also sought the seizure of his bank accounts, properties, vehicles, shares and other assets to recover the outstanding debt.

The debtor was notified of the payment order in December 2025 and given seven days from the day after notification to pay. When he failed to settle the amount within the deadline, the court issued an arrest and apprehension order.

The case dates back to October 2025, when the Sharjah Court of First Instance ordered the debtor to pay Dh2 million to a creditor, along with annual interest of 5 per cent from the date the case was registered until the debt was fully settled. He was also ordered to pay court costs.

The debtor approached the Sharjah court in March 2026, seeking to have the arrest warrant temporarily lifted pending a decision on his insolvency application before Dubai Courts. The court initially rejected his request, asking him to provide proof that the application had been accepted. It later cancelled the arrest warrant after he submitted the required documentation.

He explained that insolvency proceedings allow debtors to present their true financial position before the court, supported by documents detailing their income, assets and liabilities. This enables the court to assess their circumstances and determine the appropriate action in accordance with the law.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.