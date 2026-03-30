The verdict is seen as a significant precedent in regulating the relationship between customers and banking institutions in the UAE, particularly in cases involving entities within the same banking group. The court firmly upheld the principle that a customer’s bank account enjoys independent legal protection and cannot be used to settle other liabilities without clear and express consent.

The Abu Dhabi commercial Court of Appeal has upheld a lower court ruling ordering a national bank to refund Dh365,836.23 to a customer after it was proven that funds were deducted and transferred from his account to another bank without his explicit prior authorisation.

According to legal counsel Mohammed Al Hais, who represented the claimant, the case dated back to when the customer obtained a personal finance facility under a Murabaha agreement from a national bank worth Dh870,115.84. The agreement stipulated repayment over 48 monthly instalments of Dh18,127 each, supported by a security cheque covering the total amount.

Court documents show that the total value of these deductions reached Dh307,749.35 by the time the case was filed. The claim included a detailed breakdown of the transactions, which began on December 27, 2023, and continued over several months, with varying amounts including Dh11,280.98, Dh6,300 and Dh11,465 repeatedly debited.

However, the customer later discovered that the bank had been deducting monthly amounts from his account and transferring them to another bank without his knowledge or approval.

The bank argued in its defence that the customer had agreed to general terms and conditions, and that both banks belonged to the same banking group, which justified the deductions to settle existing debts.

The Court of First Instance relied on this finding, ruling that the deducted amounts were unlawfully withdrawn and must be repaid, as the transactions were not carried out in accordance with approved banking procedures or the regulations of the UAE Central Bank.

A turning point in the case came with the appointment of a banking expert, whose report confirmed that the transferred amounts were used to settle outstanding liabilities linked to other facilities held by the customer at the second bank, including a personal loan and a credit card.

However, the Court of Appeal dismissed these requests, stating that the expert report was consistent with the case file and sufficient to resolve the dispute, and that there was no need to appoint a new expert.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.