The cancellation means fans will once again miss an India-Pakistan legends clash in the WCL. The teams had been scheduled to meet in Dubai, with India Champions entering the tournament after defeating Australia Champions in the opening match.

Shahid Afridi who was headlined as the captain was rumoured to not even be in the UAE for their opening match. While he has promoted the tournament even on his social media profile, the 46-year-old will no longer be part of the event.

The two sides were scheduled to meet on October 10 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, but the fixture will no longer take place after the Pakistan Cricket Board reportedly upheld its decision not to issue No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) to the players selected for the WCL.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.