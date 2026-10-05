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India Champions vs Pakistan Champions match cancelled over PCB's reported decision against WCL

India-Pakistan legends clash cancelled due to PCB's NOC refusal for WCL

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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'BOOM BOOM' AFRIDI: Shahid Afridi won many exciting games for Pakistan with his maverick batting but his two sixes off India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in a 2014 Asia Cup 50-over match remain special. Pakistan, chasing 246, needed 10 when Ashwin started the 50th over by taking a wicket. But Afridi smashed the off-spinner for two straight sixes to live up his 'Boom Boom' nickname as Pakistan won with one wicket and two balls to spare.
'BOOM BOOM' AFRIDI: Shahid Afridi won many exciting games for Pakistan with his maverick batting but his two sixes off India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in a 2014 Asia Cup 50-over match remain special. Pakistan, chasing 246, needed 10 when Ashwin started the 50th over by taking a wicket. But Afridi smashed the off-spinner for two straight sixes to live up his 'Boom Boom' nickname as Pakistan won with one wicket and two balls to spare.
AP

Dubai: The much-anticipated India Champions vs Pakistan Champions clash in the World Championship of Legends Season 3 has been cancelled after Pakistan Champions confirmed their withdrawal from the tournament.

The two sides were scheduled to meet on October 10 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, but the fixture will no longer take place after the Pakistan Cricket Board reportedly upheld its decision not to issue No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) to the players selected for the WCL.

Pakistan Champions confirmed on October 5 that they would not participate in the ongoing tournament according to Geo Super.

The development comes after Pakistan Champions’ opening match against Bangladesh Champions on October 3 was postponed. The game was initially postponed for “technical reasons”, although reports subsequently linked the situation to the PCB’s refusal to grant NOCs.

Shahid Afridi who was headlined as the captain was rumoured to not even be in the UAE for their opening match. While he has promoted the tournament even on his social media profile, the 46-year-old will no longer be part of the event.

The team’s subsequent fixture against Australia Champions, scheduled for October 5, was also affected by the uncertainty surrounding their participation.

Pakistan Champions owner Kamil Khan had reportedly been in discussions with the PCB in an attempt to resolve the issue, but the board maintained its position.

The cancellation means fans will once again miss an India-Pakistan legends clash in the WCL. The teams had been scheduled to meet in Dubai, with India Champions entering the tournament after defeating Australia Champions in the opening match.

Pakistan Champions finished runners-up in both previous editions of the WCL, but their Season 3 campaign will now end before they take the field.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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