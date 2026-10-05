India-Pakistan legends clash cancelled due to PCB's NOC refusal for WCL
Dubai: The much-anticipated India Champions vs Pakistan Champions clash in the World Championship of Legends Season 3 has been cancelled after Pakistan Champions confirmed their withdrawal from the tournament.
The two sides were scheduled to meet on October 10 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, but the fixture will no longer take place after the Pakistan Cricket Board reportedly upheld its decision not to issue No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) to the players selected for the WCL.
Pakistan Champions confirmed on October 5 that they would not participate in the ongoing tournament according to Geo Super.
The development comes after Pakistan Champions’ opening match against Bangladesh Champions on October 3 was postponed. The game was initially postponed for “technical reasons”, although reports subsequently linked the situation to the PCB’s refusal to grant NOCs.
Shahid Afridi who was headlined as the captain was rumoured to not even be in the UAE for their opening match. While he has promoted the tournament even on his social media profile, the 46-year-old will no longer be part of the event.
The team’s subsequent fixture against Australia Champions, scheduled for October 5, was also affected by the uncertainty surrounding their participation.
Pakistan Champions owner Kamil Khan had reportedly been in discussions with the PCB in an attempt to resolve the issue, but the board maintained its position.
The cancellation means fans will once again miss an India-Pakistan legends clash in the WCL. The teams had been scheduled to meet in Dubai, with India Champions entering the tournament after defeating Australia Champions in the opening match.
Pakistan Champions finished runners-up in both previous editions of the WCL, but their Season 3 campaign will now end before they take the field.