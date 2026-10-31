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PM Shehbaz Sharif praises Pakistan for defeating India in Hong Kong Sixes

Pakistan's record-breaking chase stuns India in Hong Kong Sixes opener

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (Photo/TheUnitedNations/Youtube)
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (Photo/TheUnitedNations/Youtube)

Dubai: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated the national team after their four-wicket victory over India in the opening clash of the Hong Kong Sixes 2026, praising the players and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for their efforts.

Pakistan chased down India’s target of 89 in just 3.5 overs at the Mission Road Ground, with Khawaja Nafay and captain Abbas Afridi leading the charge. Nafay smashed 41 off 12 balls, while Afridi scored 35 from just eight deliveries to seal the win.

Taking to X after the result, Sharif wrote: “Congratulations to our boys on a superb four-wicket victory over India in the opening clash of the Hong Kong Sixes 2026! It was a good game of cricket.”

He also praised PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi and the board for their role in preparing the team, adding: “I also commend Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi and his team for their dedicated efforts in preparing and supporting our players.”

Pakistan are the most successful team in the history of the Hong Kong Sixes, having won the tournament six times, including the 2025 edition. The victory over India gives them an early boost as they look to add another title to their record.

Apart from competing in the ongoing tournament, Pakistan’s national side is also hosting Sri Lanka and England in ODI Tri-Series. PCB chairman Naqvi organized a grand dinner for both opponents in Lahore.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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