Pakistan beat India in 23 balls after Krunal Pandya's disappointing show in Hong Kong Sixes

Afridi and Nafay shine as Pakistan chase down India's target in 3.5 overs
Dubai: Pakistan beat India by four wickets in the Hong Kong Sixes on Friday, chasing down a target of 89 in just 3.5 overs in their Group C clash at Mission Road Ground.
India, led by Krunal Pandya, made 88-5 in their six overs. Shashank Singh top-scored with 40 off 11 balls, hitting five sixes, while Nitish Rana contributed 19. Krunal and Rahul Tewatia both fell for golden ducks, with the Indian captain dismissed off his first delivery.
Pakistan captain Abbas Afridi led the response with 35 off eight balls, including five sixes, while Khawaja Nafay smashed 41 off 12. Afridi also took 31 runs off Krunal’s only over. Abdul Samad was Pakistan’s leading bowler, claiming two wickets. Shashank and Tewatia took one each for India.
Pandya faced disappointment in both the innings, having conceded more than 30 runs in his only over and getting out on the very first ball by Samad.
Pakistan are defending champions, having won a record sixth title in 2025. India won their last and only competition more than two decades ago in 2005
The tournament features 12 teams divided into four groups, with six players per side and six overs an innings. Group winners advance to the Cup semi-finals, while runners-up and third-placed teams enter the Plate and Bowl competitions.
Pakistan currently lead Group C with the win. They lost their first game against United Arab Emirates by 1 wicket.
Meanwhile, India next face the UAE on Saturday in a must win match. Pakistan have completed their Group C fixtures and will await confirmation of their next opponent based on the group standings.