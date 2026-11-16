Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Dubai marks five years of strengthening Hong Kong-Middle East partnerships

He remarked that while Hong Kong and the UAE are both compact in geographic size, they stand tall as the premier trading, investment, and logistics hubs of their respective regions. He described the UAE as Hong Kong's indispensable gateway to the Middle East and Africa, and Hong Kong as a seamless connector between the Middle East and both the Chinese Mainland and high-growth Asian markets. The partnership was marked by the historic visit to the UAE by Hong Kong’s leader, the Chief Executive John Lee and his meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai at Za’abeel Palace in 2023, supported by HKETO Dubai, which charted a new era of strategic cooperation between Hong Kong and UAE.