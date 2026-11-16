Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Dubai marks five years of strengthening Hong Kong-Middle East partnerships

HKETO Dubai has played a key role in fostering bilateral collaboration
The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Dubai (HKETO Dubai) hosted the Hong Kong-United Arab Emirates (UAE) Business Gala dinner in Dubai, UAE on 9 November 2026 to celebrate the fifth anniversary of HKETO Dubai’s establishment, a milestone underscoring the growing friendship and partnership between Hong Kong and the UAE, and the wider Middle East region.
The event welcomed more than 350 distinguished guests from a wide range of sectors, including senior UAE government officials, diplomatic representatives, trade and investment organisations, business leaders, and members of the Hong Kong and Chinese communities in the UAE.
he Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the UAE, Zeng Jixin; the Assistant Undersecretary for International Financial Relations Sector of the UAE Ministry of Finance, H.E. Ali Abdullah Sharafi; the Consul-General of the People's Republic of China in Dubai, Ou Boqian; and the Director-General of the Dubai ETO, Simon Chan, officiated and delivered speeches at the event. Other distinguished guests included Chairman of the UAE Banks Federation and Former Speaker of the UAE Federal National Council, Abdul Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair; Director of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office in Dubai, Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer; Chief Executive Officer of Dubai International Financial Centre Authority, Arif Amiri; and Chief Executive Officer of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, Hussain Mohammed Al Mahmoudi.
In his welcome remarks, Simon Chan noted that HKETO Dubai was established in October 2021 with a clear vision to forge a strong connection between Hong Kong and the UAE. Over the past five years, HKETO Dubai has played a key role in facilitating high-level exchanges and fostering bilateral collaboration, bringing the two economies and communities closer than ever.
He remarked that while Hong Kong and the UAE are both compact in geographic size, they stand tall as the premier trading, investment, and logistics hubs of their respective regions. He described the UAE as Hong Kong's indispensable gateway to the Middle East and Africa, and Hong Kong as a seamless connector between the Middle East and both the Chinese Mainland and high-growth Asian markets. The partnership was marked by the historic visit to the UAE by Hong Kong’s leader, the Chief Executive John Lee and his meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai at Za’abeel Palace in 2023, supported by HKETO Dubai, which charted a new era of strategic cooperation between Hong Kong and UAE.
Simon Chan added that bilateral non-oil trade between Hong Kong and the UAE has grown at an impressive average annual rate of 8.2 per cent over the past five years, firmly establishing the UAE as Hong Kong's largest trading partner in the Middle East and Hong Kong as the UAE's sixth largest trading partner globally.
At the heart of this thriving corridor is the HKETO Dubai team, which has facilitated and supported business partnerships and cultural as well as people-to-people exchanges over the past five years, from supporting high-level visits and leading business delegations to organising business seminars and staging cultural events, fostering friendship and mutual understanding between Hong Kong and the UAE.
The evening illuminated five key milestones in Hong Kong-UAE relations, underscoring the remarkable evolution of the partnership across high-level engagement, financial collaboration, trade, and people-to-people exchanges since the inception of HKETO Dubai. Adding a touch of futuristic flair, humanoid robots from a company with its international research and development headquarters in Hong Kong delighted the audience with a synchronized group dance, showcasing Hong Kong as an international innovation and technology center.
Guests were also treated to captivating performances by The Saffron, a Hong Kong-based Middle Eastern music ensemble, whose renditions of Arabic and Chinese pieces beautifully illustrated Hong Kong's unique charm as an east-meets-west centre for international arts and cultural exchanges. Traditional Hong Kong drinks and snacks were also served, allowing guests to savour the authentic flavours of Hong Kong.
The HKETO Dubai commenced operations in October 2021, reinforcing Hong Kong's economic and trade ties with partners across the region, particularly the six member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council.