GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

UAE beat India and Pakistan, reach Hong Kong Sixes Cup semifinals

Khalid Shah shines as UAE storms into Hong Kong Sixes semifinals

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE and India team
UAE and India team
via Hong Kong Sixes

Dubai: The UAE continued their impressive run at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 by defeating India by six wickets on Saturday, completing a Group C double after beating Pakistan in their opening match. The results secured their place in the Cup semi-finals, where they will face Australia.

India posted 94-6 in their six overs after being asked to bat. Rahul Tripathi top-scored with 24 off seven balls, while T Natarajan struck 38 from 14 deliveries, including four sixes. Captain Krunal Pandya added 15 off eight balls.

Zahid Ali led the UAE bowling attack with three wickets, while Muhammad Farooq and Mohammed Faraazuddin claimed one each.

The UAE made light work of the chase, with captain Khalid Shah and Ansh Tandon putting together an unbeaten opening partnership. Shah scored 52 off 14 balls, while Tandon matched him with 39 from 12 deliveries as the pair took their side close to victory without losing a wicket.

The UAE had opened their campaign with a thrilling one-wicket win over Pakistan. Khalid Shah was again the standout performer, smashing 71 off 20 balls as the UAE chased 107 in six overs. Pakistan captain Abbas Afridi had scored 53 off 13 deliveries.

The 12-team competition is divided into four groups of three. Group winners advance to the Cup semi-finals, while runners-up enter the Plate semi-finals and third-placed teams compete in the Bowl semi-finals. The Cup semi-finals are scheduled for Saturday, with the winners progressing to Sunday’s title match.

Australia, who topped Group A, will provide the UAE’s next test as they chase a place in the final.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (Photo/TheUnitedNations/Youtube)

PM Shehbaz Sharif praises Pakistan for defeating India

1h ago1m read
Pakistan vs India

Pakistan beat India in 23 balls at Hong Kong Sixes

1m read
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between England and Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 24, 2026.

Without a ball bowled, Pakistan advance to semifinals

1m read
Pakistan captain Fatima Sana celebrate after taking the wicket of Indian batsman Smriti Mandhana during the Women's Asia Cup match at Dubai International cricket stadium on Saturday. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Pakistan down but not out of Women's Asia Cup

2m read