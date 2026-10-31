UAE beat India and Pakistan, reach Hong Kong Sixes Cup semifinals

Khalid Shah shines as UAE storms into Hong Kong Sixes semifinals
Dubai: The UAE continued their impressive run at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 by defeating India by six wickets on Saturday, completing a Group C double after beating Pakistan in their opening match. The results secured their place in the Cup semi-finals, where they will face Australia.
India posted 94-6 in their six overs after being asked to bat. Rahul Tripathi top-scored with 24 off seven balls, while T Natarajan struck 38 from 14 deliveries, including four sixes. Captain Krunal Pandya added 15 off eight balls.
Zahid Ali led the UAE bowling attack with three wickets, while Muhammad Farooq and Mohammed Faraazuddin claimed one each.
The UAE made light work of the chase, with captain Khalid Shah and Ansh Tandon putting together an unbeaten opening partnership. Shah scored 52 off 14 balls, while Tandon matched him with 39 from 12 deliveries as the pair took their side close to victory without losing a wicket.
The UAE had opened their campaign with a thrilling one-wicket win over Pakistan. Khalid Shah was again the standout performer, smashing 71 off 20 balls as the UAE chased 107 in six overs. Pakistan captain Abbas Afridi had scored 53 off 13 deliveries.
The 12-team competition is divided into four groups of three. Group winners advance to the Cup semi-finals, while runners-up enter the Plate semi-finals and third-placed teams compete in the Bowl semi-finals. The Cup semi-finals are scheduled for Saturday, with the winners progressing to Sunday’s title match.
Australia, who topped Group A, will provide the UAE’s next test as they chase a place in the final.