UAE beat India and Pakistan, reach Hong Kong Sixes Cup semifinals

The 12-team competition is divided into four groups of three. Group winners advance to the Cup semi-finals, while runners-up enter the Plate semi-finals and third-placed teams compete in the Bowl semi-finals. The Cup semi-finals are scheduled for Saturday, with the winners progressing to Sunday’s title match.

The UAE had opened their campaign with a thrilling one-wicket win over Pakistan. Khalid Shah was again the standout performer, smashing 71 off 20 balls as the UAE chased 107 in six overs. Pakistan captain Abbas Afridi had scored 53 off 13 deliveries.

The UAE made light work of the chase, with captain Khalid Shah and Ansh Tandon putting together an unbeaten opening partnership. Shah scored 52 off 14 balls, while Tandon matched him with 39 from 12 deliveries as the pair took their side close to victory without losing a wicket.

Dubai: The UAE continued their impressive run at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 by defeating India by six wickets on Saturday, completing a Group C double after beating Pakistan in their opening match. The results secured their place in the Cup semi-finals, where they will face Australia.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.