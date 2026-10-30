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Krunal Pandya doesn't shake hands with Pakistan's Abbas Afridi, then concedes five sixes to him

Pakistan beat India after captains avoid customary handshake at toss

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Abbas Afridi and Krunal Pandya
Abbas Afridi and Krunal Pandya
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Dubai: India captain Krunal Pandya and Pakistan skipper Abbas Afridi did not exchange the customary handshake at the toss before their Hong Kong Sixes Group C match on Friday.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl at Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, but the two captains went through the toss proceedings without greeting each other.

The incident follows similar scenes during the 2025 Asia Cup, when India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha did not shake hands at the toss before their Group A meeting in Dubai.

The lack of a handshake was followed by a one-sided finish on the field, with Pakistan beating India by four wickets. India managed 88-5 in their six overs, with Shashank Singh top-scoring with 40 off 11 deliveries.

Krunal endured a difficult outing with both bat and ball. He was dismissed for a golden duck before being taken apart by Afridi during Pakistan’s chase.

Afridi struck five sixes off the Indian captain in the opening over, conceding 31 runs, including a single off the final delivery. The explosive start put Pakistan firmly in control as they chased down the target in just 3.5 overs.

Afridi finished with 35 off eight balls, while Khawaja Nafay remained unbeaten on 41 off 12 deliveries to seal the victory. While Pandya had a disappointing day in Mong Kok, the Pakistani captain was awarded Player of the Match for his performance.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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