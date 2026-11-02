Pakistan finish fifth, but Abbas Afridi strikes sleeping pose with five trophies

Hong Kong Sixes: Abbas Afridi shines with 31 sixes and Player of the Tournament title
Pakistan cricketer Abbas Afridi has found an interesting way to celebrate his success at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026. Of course, this is not a new thing in sports.
The 25 year old all rounder shared a photograph of himself lying on a bed, pretending to sleep, with five trophies neatly arranged beside him.
And looking at his performances throughout the tournament, he certainly had plenty to celebrate.
Abbas was named Player of the Tournament after a remarkable individual campaign in which he scored 216 runs in just four matches and smashed an incredible 31 sixes.
He finished as the joint leading run scorer alongside Australia's Max Bryant, while nobody hit more sixes than the Pakistan captain.
The photograph, which circulated on social media on Monday, showed Abbas resting his head on one hand while lying beside his collection of trophies.
According to a post shared by Khel Shel, Abbas collected three Player of the Match awards, the Player of the Tournament honour and recognition for hitting the most sixes.
The unusual celebration attracted attention on social media, with fans sharing the photograph of the Pakistan star surrounded by his awards.
Abbas also played a crucial role in Pakistan's Plate final victory over Oman on Sunday.
The captain smashed an unbeaten 73 off just 16 balls, including 11 sixes and one four, as Pakistan posted a massive 154 for four in their six overs.
Abdul Samad contributed 32 off seven deliveries, while Ahmed Daniyal added an unbeaten 25 off just five balls.
Oman responded with 136 for four, but Pakistan held on for an 18 run victory to lift the Plate trophy.
Despite Abbas' outstanding performances, Pakistan could not defend the main Hong Kong Sixes title they won in 2025.
Instead, they finished fifth overall after winning the Plate competition, while Afghanistan claimed the main championship for the first time, defeating Australia by four wickets in the Cup final.
However, Abbas' photograph with his trophies did not go down well with everyone on social media.
Several fans criticised the Pakistan captain for posing with his awards despite his team finishing fifth in the tournament.
Some questioned whether such a celebration was justified when Pakistan had failed to defend their title.
Pakistan won the Plate competition, which is contested by teams finishing second in their respective groups. Unlike the main Cup, the Plate determines positions five to eight, meaning Pakistan finished fifth overall despite winning the trophy.
And regardless of the criticism, the 25 year old had plenty to be proud of, finishing as Player of the Tournament after scoring 216 runs and smashing 31 sixes.